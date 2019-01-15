Two trophies from two captains in the space of a day

A Leighton Buzzard golfer has been presented with two top awards within the space of 24 hours.

Less than a day after Phil Coumbe collected the Peter Taylor scratch trophy from 2018 Club Captain Jeremy Taylor, his last job before standing down to be succeeded by Robbie John, former RAF communications technician Phillip won Robbie’s drive-in competition and received a £50 cheque after his 37 point haul beat Mick Reynolds and Voja Savic by a shot.

Not that Virgin Media technical team leader Phillip is any stranger to collecting prizes. In the eight years since joining the Plantation Road club, he has also won the Croxford Cup, 75th Anniversary trophy and Frank Clements trophy as well as monthly medal and stableford events.

On his way to winning the Peter Taylor scratch competition, he claimed several big name scalps, including past senior champions David Banwell and Harry Adam and current club and junior champion Ed Stephenson before his four-hole win over Lee Sanders in the final.

At the club annual meeting, Brian Carter succeeded Keith Cox as Club President, Robbie John was presented with his Captain’s jacket for his 2019 term of office; Simon Rossiter was confirmed as Club Vice Captain, and Liz Bagshaw, Chris Figg, Dave Roberts and Adrian Stephenson were elected members of the Management Committee .

Outgoing Captain Jeremy Taylor said the club had enjoyed a successful year at all levels, losing only two of 17 inter-club fixtures; scratch and mid-handicap league teams performing well and three junior members, Ed Stephenson, Brandon Waddington and Andreas Valentine – winning the National Schools team championships.

He named Bryan Bateman and Dave Embury as winners of the Captain-Pro Challenge, Ed Stephenson as his Club Player of the Year and Stuart Oliver as Club Personality of the Year.