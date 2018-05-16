Vandyke trio will represent Beds in Schools Championships

Three teenage golfers from Leighton Buzzard’s Vandyke Upper school will be representing their county in national events in the coming weeks.

Andres Valentine has been selected to play for Bedfordshire schools and will join early qualifier Ed Stephenson in the NASUWT Schools South East Championships at Bury St Edmunds on June 1.

They will be joined by club colleague Brandon Waddington in July when Vandyke represent Bedfordshire in the National schools team championships at the home of English golf, Woodhall Spa.

Eddie and Andres, together with new Leighton recruit Charlie Coleman, also featured in the Bedfordshire County Under 18 team, helping the squad to a 6-2 win over Suffolk and a 5-3 victory over Norfolk. All four teenagers are members of Leighton’s Plantation Road golf club.

Neil Jarvis won Leighton’s May Stableford with 41 points, two clear of Miles Wallbank, Paul Ellam, Graham Freer and Jamie Thomson, with Joshua Lowe, Mark Reynolds, David Hanley and Josh Banwell heading a chasing pack with 37 points.

Leighton’s Mixed team lost 5-2 at The Bedford, with Steve Marriott and Lesley Bednarek and Robin Lawes and Rosie Harntell returning winning cards. Robbie John and Patti Marriott halved their match.

Former Ladies Captain Avril Simpson won the Ladies Spring Meeting with a nett 74, two shots clear of runner-up Barbara Rickard, who beat Vicki Pratt on countback after both finished with nett 76s. Lesley Bednarek and Val Smith won the fourball betterball competition with 20pts, two clear of Vicki Pratt and Chris Giles.

Chris Robinson won Leighton Ladies Division 1 May stableford on countback after finishing with 33 points along with runner-up Angela Samuels and Ann Tilbury who finished third. Division 2 was won by Gill Ladd with 31pts with Steph Howlett runner-up, while Jean Bendall won Division 3 with 33pts, one clear of runner-up Lila Garrard.

Leighton’s Junior Captain Shin Bateman helped an eight-strong Vale League team to victory at Beaconsfield, collecting the Welham Weston Trophy after beating the Chiltern League and Thames Valley League for top spot.