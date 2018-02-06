Winning trophies is a Stephenson family affair

It’s near-impossible to separate bragging rights in the Stephenson house for dad Adrian and his two young sons have all been presented for winning awards for their on-and-off-the-field successes at Leighton Buzzard golf club.

Adrian, who runs a company recycling domestic and industrial oil products, was named by new Captain Jeremy Taylor as Clubman of the Year after “fulfilling a range of unexpected duties” just months after completing his own Captaincy year.

And in between organising inter-club and mixed matches, losing only six out of 23 events, Adrian found time to help organise social functions and even play a little golf, winning the Past

Captain’s trophy and teaming up with Simon Thornton to beat Gareth McCready and Bryan Bateman in the final of the Rosebery Cup.

He was also a member of the Leighton team that won the Bedfordshire inter-club challenge for a second time in three years, and Leighton’s Mid-Handicap League knock-out champions squad.

Sons George and Edward made their own mark, featuring prominently in the Bedfordshire Schools and County championships, as well as in club events, teaming up to win the Douglas Faulkner foursomes with a victory over David and Josh Banwell.

Vandyke student Edward also reached the final of the Beck Trophy but he was pipped by Brandon Waddington, while George, a pupil at Gilbert Inglefield Academy, won the Beds County Under 14s handicap championship.