Young Buzzards prove too much for Abingdon

They may have been lent three Abingdon players, but Leighton Buzzard U17s made their opponents pay in a crushing 38-0 victory.

The scoreline may not have reflected Abingdon’s performance, but it highlighted Leighton’s strengths and they were quickly on the scoreboard with their opening try.

Buzzards second try came from George Burr confidently winning a line-out and setting up a maul for Louis Beer.

Successive phases involving LJ Green and M Green, who was inches from the line, ended with Julian Gallie picking up from the ruck and diving over.

From the kick-off, there was slick interplay between M Green and Beer down the flank who passed to Gallie to score under the posts.

Beer got his name on the score sheet after a period of sustained attacking phases as he found the gap to power through to score and make it 24-0 at half time.

A break in discipline also found them losing ground, the referee quickly penalising any backchat. However the Abingdon forwards were tiring. From a secure scrum on the Buzzards 5m line, Pratt moved the ball quickly out to the pacy Ollie Gronert who made a dummy pass to create the gap for Beer to score again.

Another break-out from the Buzzards 22 by Beer, and good hands in passing led to Buzzards scoring their final try of the afternoon.