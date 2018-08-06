Nelson and Gilson star as Great Brickhill keep up the pace

Mark Nelson hit a huge century as Great Brickhill kept up the pace at the top of the table in Cherwell League Division 1 with a seven wicket win over Tiddington.

Sean Gilson was undoubtedly the star of the show with the ball in hand, taking 6-30 to give his batsmen the chance of a quick win.

It could have been a totally different story though, as the home side put on 97 for the opening wicket before losing their 10 wickets for 75 runs.

Led by Will Cooper (55), Gilsons’ first wicket sparked the Tiddington collapse. From 155-3, they slumped to just 172.

In response, Nelson was relentless in his knock. He hit 110 from just 77 balls, made up of 15 fours and five sixes.

Alongside Austin John, the pair put on 95 for the opening partnership, while Nelson and Greg MacDonald put on a further 59 as Brickhill eased to victory, cruising to 174-3.

Oxford Downs are top by a point though, after their six wicket win bottom club Banbury 2nds.

Next weekend, Great Brickhill take on fourth place Abingdon Vale.

In Division 3, Great Brickhill 2nds are out of the relegation zone after beating Oxford and Bletchingdon Nondescripts by two wickets.

Dylan Cilliers took 5-36 and James Wagg 3-47 as the visitors were skittled for just 150.

In reply, Brickhill slipped to just 9-3, but a vital 81 from number seven Jarvis Hunt guided them to 151-8 and the win.