Nelson fires Brickhill into title decider in style

The winner of this Saturday’s match between Oxford Down and Great Brickhill will likely decide the fate of the Cherwell Division 1 title.
With just a point separating the two sides heading into next weekend’s clash, and a 72 point lead over Long Marston in third, the winner of the game will most likely claim the crown with two games to go.
On Saturday, Mark Nelson hit a mighty 179 as Brickhill crushed Abingdon Vale by 201 runs.
Coming from just 132 balls, Nelson led the way for the home side, eventually falling with the scoreboard reading 229-3.
While there were a few starts in the middle order, Sean Gilson’s 63 batting at six gave the innings a second boost as they posted a huge 334-6. Jonathan Jenkinson was the pick of the bowlers for Abingdon, taking 2-55.
Brickhill made a great start too, removing Williams Barker fo r 2 as Jack Woodhouse (2-48) took him out, before then removing Arthur Jones.
Asif Khan and Arjun Jhala both took two wickets apiece as well, as Abingdon collapsed in the lower order. From 112-4, they were all out for 143, well short of the mark.
Oxford Downs’ 47-run win over Long Marston ensured the title race will be a two-horse race heading into the final three fixtures of the season.
Great Brickhill must also take on bottom club Banbury 2nds and Long Marston before the season is over.