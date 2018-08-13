Nelson fires Brickhill into title decider in style

The winner of this Saturday’s match between Oxford Down and Great Brickhill will likely decide the fate of the Cherwell Division 1 title.

With just a point separating the two sides heading into next weekend’s clash, and a 72 point lead over Long Marston in third, the winner of the game will most likely claim the crown with two games to go.

Mark Nelson in action for Great Brickhill against Abingdon Vale

On Saturday, Mark Nelson hit a mighty 179 as Brickhill crushed Abingdon Vale by 201 runs.

Coming from just 132 balls, Nelson led the way for the home side, eventually falling with the scoreboard reading 229-3.

While there were a few starts in the middle order, Sean Gilson’s 63 batting at six gave the innings a second boost as they posted a huge 334-6. Jonathan Jenkinson was the pick of the bowlers for Abingdon, taking 2-55.

Brickhill made a great start too, removing Williams Barker fo r 2 as Jack Woodhouse (2-48) took him out, before then removing Arthur Jones.

Asif Khan and Arjun Jhala both took two wickets apiece as well, as Abingdon collapsed in the lower order. From 112-4, they were all out for 143, well short of the mark.

Oxford Downs’ 47-run win over Long Marston ensured the title race will be a two-horse race heading into the final three fixtures of the season.

Great Brickhill must also take on bottom club Banbury 2nds and Long Marston before the season is over.