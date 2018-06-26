Nelson’s big hitting sees Brickhill past Banbury

Mark Nelson hit a stunning 120 not out as Great Brickhill beat Banbury IIs by nine wickets to go second in Cherwell League Division 1.

Brickhill bowled first and Banbury were quickly 60 for five, before fighting back to post 202 for eight.

Nelson and Jilesh Pattni then got Brickhill off to a flyer with a 70 stand, before Austin John teamed up with Nelson to steer Brickhill to a their massive win. Nelson ended with three figures, with John making an excellent half century.

Great Brickhill IIs beat Horley by 54 runs. Greg MacDonald hit 110 not out to steer Brickhill to 232 for five (Dee Bhadri 23, and Jarvis Hunt 31no). Horley made a good start in reply, but with Lee Morgan taking five for 60 they fell short.

Brickhill Sunday first team lost at home for the first time since 2016, losing by 156 runs to, Cople who made a huge 306 for seven ( Wasim Fayyaz 2-48). Brickhill were then bowled out for 150.