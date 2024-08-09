New womens football team in Leighton Buzzard Town
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
For the first time in its history Leighton Buzzard will have a women's football team in the town. Leighton Woodside Women was set up less than 2 years ago by coaches Lou Grocott and Hayley Keveran when approached by Leighton Town and Woodside FC.
The ladies have welcomed any ladies from 16+ with any ability to play and have been training non stop without rest for the last 1.5 years. They have just been successful in submitting their new team into the Beds and Herts division 3 league and are so very grateful to Pymans Jewllers in the high street for sponsoring them.
The women have improved so much and the togetherness is unreal. As always we welcome players to training, at the Vynes on a Thursday 19:00-20:30 and home games will be based at Cedars 4G pitch on a Sunday 14:00 kick off. All support welcome. Your town your team!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.