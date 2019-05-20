Back-to-back defeats for Leighton Buzzard

Leighton Buzzard are still looking for their first win of the Cherwell League Division 2 season after losing to Aston Rowant 2nds by 120 runs on Saturday.

Losing the toss and being made to field first, Leighton were in for a tough opening, as Tim Morgan and Leo Bethell put on 128 for the opening wicket.

Morgan (46) fell to Dan Scott, and it sparked a quick flurry of wickets for the visitors as Chris Eaton (2) was taken out by Lee Selfe before Thaddeus Cooper (6) became Scott’s second victim.

Bethell though, joined at the crease by James Bowlby (28), continued to be in fine form, eventually falling for a mighty 161 from just 140 balls, with Rowant on 256-5.

Oliver Shaw (36) and Max Mortimer (16) saw out the innings as the home side set 306-5.

Leighton’s reply never really got going, with the top three of Tom Light (17), Jack Kempster (19) and Phil Whatmore (13) making decent starts, but never progressing as Leighton slumped to 67-4.

A middle order recovery from Antony Francis and Bertie Barrett, who both hit 43, helped Leighton into a more respectable position, but with both out at 161-6, the writing was on the wall as

Leighton were skittled for 186 to leave them second from bottom.

In Division 5, Leighton Buzzard 2nds (223) were beaten by Aston Rowant 3rds (326-8), with Wayne Tyas top scoring for Leighton with 75. The 2nds are still without a win.