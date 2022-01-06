Bedfordshire Ladies win national long range rifle competition

A pair of 50 metre competition cards (plus sighters above). Five shots are required on each aiming mark with each card carrying a maximum of 100 points.

The National Smallbore Rifle Association recently published the results of their summer inter-County rifle competitions which revealed that Bedfordshire won the Long Range Ladies Team Competition, narrowly beating Hampshire by just two points with a total of 1922 from a possible 2000 !

The team of five, including shooters from Ex-Waterlow, Vauxhall and Bedford Rifle Clubs, competed over the Single Dewar format of 20 shots at each of the 50 metres and 100 yards distances with Leighton Buzzard’s Tunja Stone firing two excellent scores of 96 on each of her 100 yard cards.

The Ladies team also represented the Bedfordshire mixed team of twelve who finished second in Group B of the County Cup Long Range Championship with 4596 points from a possible 4800, just 11 behind the winners, Cheshire & North Wales. Leighton Buzzard shooters were in action here too, including Colin Stone, Giles Haley and Josh Knights, who joined the team from Bedfordshire Juniors.

Competition rules normally requiring the whole team to shoot together on the same range were relaxed this year allowing cards to be shot on home ranges up to the end of October.