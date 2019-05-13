Davson’s century proves not enough for Great Brickhill

A magnificent century from Garth Davson was not enough to help Great Brickhill to an opening day win in Cherwell League Division 1 against newly promoted Didcot.

Davson’s unbeaten 112, coming from 126 balls, was the highlight of the game, but came with little in the way of support from his team-mates, while strong a batting performance from the visitors ensured the win by seven wickets.

Garth Davson hit an unbeaten 112

Winning the toss, Didcot opted to bowl first at Rotten Row, and moved quickly, hitting Brickhill hard to reduce them to 39-4 in the early running as Nathan Patrick took three wickets en route to figures of 4-40.

Davson’s middle order century though gave Brickhill something to hold on to when it came to their defence, thumping 11 fours and four sixes.

At the other end, there were solid knocks from Austin John, who added 25, and Arjun Jhala, chipping in with another 29 as Brickhill settled on 228-7.

Didcot though battled supremely. An opening partnership of 104 put them firmly in control, with Vishane Perera hitting 92 not out, supported by Adam Webb’s 64 and 40 from Richard Underdown as they cruised to 229-3.

Next Saturday, Brickhill are on the road to Abingdon Vale.

In Division 3, Drew Burrows fired off 97 and Greg MacDonald 70 at Brickhill 2nds (240-8) beat Banbury (198-5) by 42 runs.