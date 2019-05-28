Eaton Bray’s torrid start to the season continues with MK loss

Nimesh Chavda’s century helped Milton Keynes hand down a fifth consecutive defeat to Eaton Bray as their struggles to the Four Counties Division 1 season continue.

Neither have made impressive starts to the season so far, with MK having won just once prior to the encounter from their opening three matches.

Winning the toss, MK opted to bat first, but it initially looked to be a bad choice.

Though opener Chavda was holding up one end, Neil Gordon (11), Tejas Patel (3) and Grant Ebrahim (2) barely spent any time at the crease.

Joined by Kaushik Sunkara (59) though, Chavda picked up his century before being dismissed, bowled out by James Flecknell, for 100 exactly.

Flecknell would be the pick of the bowlers for Bray, taking 4-43, and Andrew Norris added 3-24 as MK were eventually bowled out for 242.

Norris would be Eaton Bray’s star man with the bat though, firing 61 at the top of the order as the visitors set off well.

Wes Hosking (26) and Flecknell (34) would all make decent starts, but other than Norris, no-one broke the 50 barrier and it would tell.

Daniel Ramsell claimed 3-26, while there were two each for Joe Fairbrother, Sunkara and Chavda as MK cleaned up, bowling out Eaton Bray for 199 - 43 runs shy.

Next Saturday, Eaton Bray take on Westcroft.

An excellent show from Soulbury Village’s bowling attack wrapped up a straight-forward victory over Eggington Foresters in Division 2.

With Aamir Butt (3-14) and Nick Mead (3-25) leading the way with the ball, Foresters were back in the pavilion inside 100 runs, skittled for just 94.

The run chase would be swift too - James Carter’s unbeaten 41 at the top of the order was enough to help Soulbury to 98-1 inside 14 overs.

In Division 3, it was another short afternoon between Milton Bryan (71) and Stewkley Vicarage (73-2). Ans Bilal top scored for Milton Bryan with just 21, as Darren Roadnight took 3-7. Jonathan Pritchard’s 36 not out at the top of the order guided Stewkley to victory.