Flying high in their leagues as Buzzards gear up for cup ties

Trip to seventh placed Vipers this weekend

This season could hardly be going any better for Leighton Buzzard RFC.

The first team are nine points clear at the top of their league, Midlands 2East (South) - and are looking forward to the biggest game in their recent history next month.

Malvern will visit for the Midlands final of the RFU Intermediate Cup. A win there will earn a national semi-final and the chance of playing at Twickenham in the final.

The seconds have won ten games out of ten in their Banana Bread Beer Merit Table, to lead by seven points.

And the Under 18s are in the Bedfordshire county cup final against Bedford Athletic.

Having been relegated last season, Buzzards firsts only lost their unbeaten record to Market Bosworth just before Christmas and have just another draw with Bugbrooke to dent their 100 per cent record.

Not surprisingly, Director of Rugby Stuart Trotter is very pleased with the season so far.

“The squad is a lot stronger than it was this time last year,” he said. “A couple of players have returned, Euan Irwin and Zac Tift, adding experience, as most of our squad are under 25, which bodes well for the future.

“In the last league game I think 16 out of the 18 had come up through the club and played for our minis and juniors.

“We’ve also had six of the first team squad in the East Midlands U20s set up, so gaining representative rugby away from the club, which we’ve not had for a few seasons, helps.”

The first team are in the semi-finals of the Bedfordshire county cup against Ampthill, possibly on March 7.

And on March 14 they host Malvern in the Midlands final of the RFU Intermediate Cup.

“That’s going to be the biggest game we have played, certainly in our recent history,” said Trotter.

“The winner will play off against the North winner, to reach the final at Twickenham. It’s a lifelong dream for a lot of players to play at Twickenham and you don’t get many opportunities, so we are gearing up for that.”

With a return to Midlands 1 rugby on the cards next season, the club are better prepared for the step up and are grateful to their sponsors Watford Timber, Anytime Fitness and M&M Properties for their continued support.

“Our coach Tom Mowbray, has been here three seasons now, so the players are getting used to his style and expectations - and being a young side they have a couple more years experience now,” he added.