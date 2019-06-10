Full Steam ahead as Leighton turn up the heat

A busy triple-header weekend only strengthened Leighton Steam’s already excellent start to the South East B league flag football season.

Having lost two of their opening three games, Leighton came into the weekend having recovered with three wins in a row, and a record of 4-2.

Leighton Steam

They were playing host for the triple-header, taking on Leicester, Coventry and Lincolnshire at Wrights Meadow.

First up for Leighton were the Leicester Huntsmen, and they were brushed aside by 45-13 as Steam made a great start.

Their high-scoring ways continued into the second game, when they doubled up against Coventry Cougars. The 44-14 win extended their record to 6-2.

Steam saved the best until last though, running riot against Lincolnshire Longhorns. Their utterly dominant performance on the day was completed with a mighty 71-7 win to extend their season’s record to 7-2.

The results see Leighton climb into second in the table.