Golf club captain is a classic car rallying enthusiast

Feature - Simon Rossiter

While he loves to be out on the course, Leighton Buzzard Golf Club captain Simon Rossiter admits he’s never happier than when he’s laying under an old car covered in oil!

In the Sunbeam Rapier on the Rallye des Alpes

He bought his first classic car, a 1972 MGB GT, 35 years ago - although he had no idea it was a classic at the time - and has been involved in historic rallying since the early 1990s.

The sport has taken Simon, 54, all over Europe and even to the North Sahara Desert - both as a rally driver and navigator - with victories in Monte Carlo and the Lands End to John O’Groats, as well as numerous top five finishes including the Rallye des Alpes and Classic Marathons.

After two or three years of local rallies in his first home-prepared MG 1100, Simon won the national Speedsport championship for novices.

He found joining the Historic Rally Car Register opened up many more opportunities and he became chairman in 2001-2.

Rallying in the 1929 Bentley

“I’d always been interested in maps and that side of it, so when Malcolm Pickering was looking for a navigator in his Sunbeam Rapier in 1999 I swapped seats and we competed all over Europe, the Alps and Pyrenees - the snowier and icier the better,” explained Simon.

Always one for adventure, he then achieved more success navigating for Paul Carter in a 1929 Bentley.

“You see some incredible places,” said Simon, who now works for the Department of Transport as operations manager for the Driving and Vehicle Standards Agency, involving everything from driving tests to MOTs.

“The cars were set up so beautifully and as long as I could navigate us in the right direction we were always in the top ten.

Simon Rossiter in his role as Leighton Buzzard Golf Club captain presenting the Captain's driver to winner Mark Reynolds

“Rallying is not about perfection, you’re always going to have problems, but the winner has fewer than everyone else. Someone can always have a better day than you - like golf, it’s the challenge that can never be met that attracts me,” added Simon, in his tenth year as a member of the Plantation Road golf club, who was driven to the first tee at his captain’s drive-in by a classic 60-year old Austin-Healey ‘frog eyed’ Sprite.

Surprisingly, he was the first person in his family to drive. His father, an RAF navigator in Bomber Command in World War II, only rode motorbikes.

“I started on bikes at 16 and didn’t take my car test until I was 20,” said Simon, who also used to import classic cars from the USA. “I like working on old cars, tinkering to keep them running. It’s not the same with modern cars, you need a laptop to know what’s going on!

“I’ve always believed a car should be driven and enjoyed,” he said. “It’s not just for polishing.” So for the last 20 years he has run a company (www.classicrallytours.com) to help other enthusiasts make the most of their hobby.

Celebrating success at the Monte Carlo rally in 2000

“People use their own, every-day cars, enjoying amazing scenery mainly around France and Spain, although the next rally is in Cyprus,” explained Simon, who thinks he must know every French track and village by now.

“Everyone stays together in quality hotels so it’s very social and there are a lot of husband and wife teams. You can be as competitive as you like or just enjoy it as a weekend away so there’s a great camaraderie.”

Simon’s wife Natalie shares his rallying interest and daughter Sophie has already got the bug, proving a natural driver at a 4x4 off-road experience - even though she’s only 12 years old.

Simon Rossiter arriving at the captain's drive-in as a passenger in the white 60-year-old Austin-Healey frog-eyed Sprite, driven by its owner David Hack