Great Brickhill are closing in on championship

Great Brickhill are tightening their grip on the Cherwell League Division 1 title after another win kept them 20 points clear at the top of the table.

Their five wicket win over Tiddington ensured they kept up their advantage over chasing Cumnor, who beat bottom club Buckingham Town 2nds by 63 runs, with just three weeks remaining.

Batting first though, Tiddington made a strong start, with Matthew Johnston leading the way. Alongside Max Smith, the pair put on 72 runs for the opening wicket.

Johnston would go onto put on a further 88 with Will Cooper (52) before becoming Jude Ramanadanpulle’s first victim of the afternoon.

Cooper would then fall without adding another run, and it sparked the downfall. From 156-1, Tiddington were all out for 184, as Ramanadanpulle ended with figures of 5-27.

Great Brickhill would lose three early wickets to leave them 58-3 before a fourth wicket partnership between Garth Davson (43) and Hashan Ramanadanpulle (51) would pull the innings back in the right direction.

It was left to Austin John (18 not out) and Doug Aris (12 not out) to see Brickhill over the line on 188-5 to claim the full compliment.

Next week, Great Brickhill host second-from-bottom Shipton-under-Wychwood, while chasing Cumnor travel to fifth placed Westbury.