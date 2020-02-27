Harrington believes Supasundae has a live chance in Champion Hurdle

Jessica Harrington believes Grade 1 winner Supasundae is a live outsider for the £450,000 Grade 1 Unibet Champion Hurdle on the first day of The Festival.

Harrington is set to have a small but select team at this year's meeting as she bids to add to her haul of 11 winners at The Festival. Supasundae, a 10-year-old captured the 2017 Coral Cup at the meeting and was also second in the 2018 Stayers' Hurdle. Supasundae has been restricted to one run this term, but shaped encouragingly when fourth to Honeysuckle in the Grade 1 Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown earlier this month.

A 14/1 shot for the two-mile hurdling championship with the sponsor, Harrington is expecting a bold show from her charge in a contest she won back in 2014 with Jezki.

Harrington said: "I am absolutely thrilled with Supasundae. He ran well at Leopardstown and will come on a ton from that. He did a bit of work this morning and I was delighted with him. He's in great form and we just got off to a very slow start with him this year.

"The trainer might have finally got it right, two miles round Cheltenham might be right for him. He just doesn't seem to stay up the hill over three miles. Supasundae won't mind if the ground is testing or it's good ground and I am very happy with him. We will head on there before going to Aintree and then Punchestown."

The Festival presented by Magners gets under way on March 10.