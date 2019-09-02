Leighton 2nds take relegation battle to the final day

Leighton Buzzard 2nds are set to play Cherwell League Division 6 cricket next season despite a 64-run win over relegation rivals Challow & Childrey 2nds.

The gap between Leighton and safety - ironically, that team is Challow - is 25 points heading into the final game of the season, and even a win in their final match against Dinton, who are also in the relegation zone, may not be enough to keep them up.

Al Priestly bowling for Leighton

Batting first at Bell Close, Leighton made a stuttering start, losing three wickets for their opening 50 runs.

But a vital 77 partnership between Ella Claridge (41) and Jack Cowley (37) helped Leighton get back on track.

While Alex Dawson (4-30) made a mess of the middle order, Austin Jones’ late 54 put the home side to 214 all out.

Jones would then be the hero with the ball too, as his three wickets in quick succession saw the visitors slump to 15-3.

One of Autin Jones' three victims is sent back to the pavilion

There was some resistance from Joshua Godwin, who fired off 51, which was largely made up of his 10 fours, while Harry Robson’s 31 also proved vital as they sought about a recovery.

Andy Smith though took 3-26 as the Challow middle order struggled when Godwin was caught.

Late in the day, Sakthimurugan Subramanian wrapped up the tail with figures of 2-10 from three overs, bowling out the visitors for 150 to secure the comfortable win.

The final game of the season takes place at Dinton 2nds next Saturday.