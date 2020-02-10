Leighton Buzzard teams top as young swimmers enjoy gala at Tiddenfoot

38 personal bests on a busy evening

Leighton Buzzard Swimming Club were joined by Crusaders and Banbury on Saturday for a gala aimed to introduce and encourage new and young swimmers supported by some more experienced members of the club.

Swimmers representing the club for the first time were: Callie Fletcher, Georgia Philby, Matilda Cameron, Phoebe Bradford, Isobel Balme, Keeley Oxtoby, Eloise King, Seb McCusker, Tommy Davies, Felix Jardine, Lewis Saunders, Josh Gould, Steffaan McCusker, James Gasson, Joshua Gasson and Ethan Fernandez

38 swimmers swam personal best times. They were Jessica Scoines, Sophie Feander, Seb McCusker, Poppy Perkins, Nathan Hancox, Tia Brasenell, Ryan Hawkins, Skye Geal-Bruce, Frank Dean, Joe Bradford,

Yasmin Denman, Lewis Saunders, Keeley Oxtoby, Isobel Balme, Cole Weintrop, Felix Jardine, Oliver Quarman 2, Charlie Sellars, Rhys Jones, Megan Evans 2, Ben Munford, Ben Williamson, Amelie Bensch-Hubber, Cody Vigor, Charlotte Williamson, Dylan Holt, Katie Holden, Percy Feander, Florence Davies, Pacian Kirchin, Charlotte Evans, Molly Glasper, Charlie Geal-Bruce, Eloise King, Jos Oakes and Callie Fletcher.

In what turned out to be a very busy evening indeed first places went to Sophie Feander, Phoebe Bradford, Nathan Hancox, Skye Geal-Bruce, Lewis Saunders, Cassiopeia Kirchin, Charlotte Williamson, Noah Pastore, Jos Oakes, Bobbie Geal-Bruce, Alice Hancox, George Perkins, Megan Evans, Pacian Kirchin, Ben Williamson and Molly Glasper.

Winning relay teams were the ladies open freestyle team of Charlie Sellars, Sanchia Kirchin, Charlotte Williamson and Poppy Perkins for Leighton Buzzard Blue team.

For the Red team the 9 year old girls special medley team of Callie Fletcher, Florence Davies, Isobel Balme and Phoebe Bradford were successful along with the boys open medley relay swum by Ryan Hawkins,

Noah Pastore, Joe Bradford and Ben Williamson followed by the squadron relay of Florence Davies, Percy Feander, Charlotte Evans, Frank Dean,Charlotte Williamson, Issac Bradford, Victoria Hart and Ben Williamson.

Gala results were: LB Red 210, LB Blue 179, Crusaders 172 and Banbury 115.