Leighton golfers battle for turkeys

​Birdies and eagles are the traditional targets for high scoring golfers, but turkeys are on the menu for Leighton Buzzard members in the run-up to Christmas.

​Maggie Shaw and Neil Simmonite teamed to land the first, scoring 33 points to win the mixed turkey stableford foursomes, a shot clear of Jill Nutkins and John Tarbox, with Christian and Gillian Chehade third.

The Club turkey stableford was won on Saturday by Martin Flynn whose 40 point haul topped a field of 130, with Jack Costello runner-up a point adrift. Carl McDougal was third with 36 points.

Tree further turkey competitions have yet to be played.

In club competitions, Len Neal won the Lucking Cup, beating Robin Lawes in the semi-final before victory over David Embury in the final.

The Denis Jordan foursomes knockout was won by David Hawkins and Andy Tizzard who beat Paul Dowdeswell and Barry Wills in the final, while Bill Milton won the Seniors trophy, beating David Miles in the semi-final before toppling Steve Marriott in the final.

Jack Jones beat Steve Light in the final of the Plantation Cup, while club champion Phil Coumbe teamed up with Neil Jarvis to win the Rosebery Cup, but lost to Fraser Jameson in the final of the Peter Taylor Scratch Cup.

Davis Cup winners were Lesley Bednarek and Peter Sheridan who beat Ladies Captain Stephanie Howlett and Matthew Lowe in the final.