Leighton in good shape after Norwich Hasler

Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club were book their spot Hasler Finals with a strong finish in the fourth round in Norwich.

Beginning the day third, the U12s began with a bright start as George Rae took third place, while Daniel Murphy was fifth. In the girl’s race, Megan Pickering claimed victory ahead of team-mate Kayleigh Dixon, and Nicola Kear in fourth.

In the division 7 singles race the newly promoted Russell Campkin came fourth, while in the division 7 doubles race mother and daughter team of Mandy and Laura Hussey came in fifth and Charlotte Ellis and Nigel Dixon kayak came in sixth.

In the division 8 doubles race Paul Murphy and Maggie Rae took the win, followed by Catherine Guy and Sam Legg in second.

In division 9 Francesca Daviscame in 11th while in the doubles race the new pairing of Joseph Galliers and Ollie Power were victorious.

Next on the course were the division 1-3 races, LB’s only paddler on this distance was Max Pickering in the division 3 singles race who came sixth.

In the division 4 doubles boats. Jodie Barrell and Paul Stenning took the win.

In the division 5 doubles race Reggie Elliott and Beth Goodlad came first, with Adam Kear and Charlie Toosey fourth. In the division 6 singles, Jack Rayment came third with Adam Baker fourth.

The strong placings put Leighton in a good position going into the next race which is on home ground in June.