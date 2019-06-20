Leighton's canoeists dominate on home waters

Making full use of home water advantage, Leighton Buzzard Canoe Club were victorious when they hosted the regional hasler last weekend.

On the 12-mile course in the division 3 singles Maxwell Pickering came third.

Joe and Ollie

In the division 3 doubles race the new pairing of Mike Martin and Lydia Oxtoby were second.

On the 8-mile course newly promoted Ben Stratford came sixth out of 16 in the division 4 singles race. In division 6 singles race Adam Baker came second and Jack Rayment came third.

Jodie Barrell and Paul Stenning were first in division 4 doubles. In division 5 doubles Adam Kear and Charlie Toosey were second, the new pairing of Charlotte Ellis and Katy Dixon were fourth with Katy racing up a division and Amanda Morris and Bryan Handsley were sixth.

In division 6 doubles a last minute change to try and make a quorate race saw Josh Power and Sam Legg get in a boat together for the first time on the morning of the race and Sam do his first 8-mile race and they came second while Laura Hussey and Simeon Hall came fourth.

Sam Legg, Josh Power, Laura Hussey and Simeon Hall at the start of the division 6 doubles race.

On the 4 mile course in the division 7 singles Russell Campkin came third and in division 8 singles Leon Dixon came second. In division 9 singles Magnus Gravell came first, Carly Hudson in her first singles race came seventh and Will Perkins in his first season out of lightnings came ninth.

In division 7 doubles it was a return to racing for Dale Crocker partnered with Gary Bennett out racing for the first time and they came first, newly promoted Maggie Rae and Paul Murphy had a difficult start which saw them last in the first few hundred meters but came back through the field to come second and Charlotte Creamer and Hayley Crocker came seventh.

There was some strong club rivalry in division 8 doubles but newly promoted Joseph Galliers and Ollie power came first, Mandy Hussey and Janka Szocs came third and Catherine Sanderson and Catherine Guy came fifth.

Elie Mae Bennet and Francesca Davis did a last-minute swap to division 9 double to make a quorate race and won the race. Reggie Elliott and Beth Goodlad swapped to canoe over their normal kayak and came second.

The lightning are races for the under 12 paddlers and take place over 2 miles. In the under 12 boys George Rae came third, Ben Frampton fourth, Sonny Woodall fifth and Daniel Murphy sixth while in the under 12 girls Megan Pickering came first, Kayleigh Dixon second and Nicola Kear fifth.

In the under 10 boys Theo Aldous was third and in the under 10 girls in her first race Ruby Perkins came first and Lily Frampton was third after a long break from paddling.

As this race had a split start this meant that the lightening paddlers got the chance of a second race over the same course but in ‘Hody’ doubles. George Rae and Ruby Perkins came second, Kayleigh Dixon and Megan Pickering had boat problems but still came third and Theo Aldous and Nicola Kear had a difficult start but still had the courage to finish the race in fifth.