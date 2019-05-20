Reigning champions prove too strong for winless Eaton Bray

Eaton Bray have slipped into the Four Counties Division 1 drop zone after a fourth defeat of the season, going down by five wickets to North Crawley.

After losing their opening three games, Eaton Bray made a strong start against the reigning Division 1 champions. Openers Wes Hosking and Paul Harris put on 62 for the opening wicket, before Harris fell for 13.

Eaton Bray at the crease against North Crawley

Hosking continued to put on the runs though en route to 77 with Bray on 105-2.

But when James Flecknell (17) fell, it sparked a collapse of seven wickets for just 17 runs as Carl Bryce (5-52) tore through.

Josh Edwins’ late cameo saw him hit 22 before he was bowled, leaving Eaton Bray all out for 185.

In response, North Crawley took control from the off, putting on 118 for the opening wicket as Sam Marley (65) and Dean Adam (50) piled on the runs. Both fell to Nick Pearson though, who also took care of Rajet Nahar (17) and Sajee Chandrasegaram (0) as he claimed 4-14.

But North Crawley were always in control of the chase, easing to 186-5 and the win.

Next week, Eaton Bray travel to Milton Keynes, who are also without a win so far this season.

Rain caused a delay to the start of the game between Cranfield University and Soulbury Village, and the visitors perhaps would have preferred a downpour as they were well beaten. A good bowling performance restricted the hosts to 153-9, as Naeem Akhtar took 3-36, though Dhritiman Kumar’s 79 was the highlight of the innings for Cranfield. In reply though, Abdul Muhammad’s 4-25 ensured a quick afternoon in the field for Cranfield, with just three of Soulbury’s batsmen reaching double figures en route to 112 all out.

Eggington Foresters (124-9) remain midtable after losing to Great Horwood (125-1) by nine wickets.

Three wickets apiece for Kevin Woodhouse and Greg Roach helped Ivinghoe & Pitstone to victory over Westcroft 2nds in Division 3. Bowling out the visitors for 151, thanks to the efforts of Woodhouse (3-10) and Roach (3-17), Ivinghoe were in the driving seat. And Adam Culley’s 41 helped the home side to victory, despite losing seven wickets along the way to 152-7 and third spot in the table.

Milton Bryan were brushed aside by division toppers MK Warriors by 48 runs. While Neale Shearne claimed 3-26 as Warriors scored 161-9, Milton Bryan struggled with the bat as they were reduced for 113.

Stewkley Vicarage claimed a rain-delayed five-wicket win over Buckland & Aston Clinton. Chris Roadnight’s early 3-41 was added to brilliantly by Martin Gregory’s 4-16 as the visitors were back in the pavilion for 152.

With the game reduced to 33 overs aside, Stewkley left it to the penultimate ball to hit the winning runs, with Milan Laljani carrying the bat with an unbeaten 69 as the home side reached 153-5, jumping into seventh.