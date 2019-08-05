'Smiling Cinderella' Shibuno wins Women's British Open at Woburn

An incredible putt on 18 secured the Women's British Open for Hinako Shibuno as she wrapped up her first major honour at Woburn on Sunday.

The 20-year-old Japanese golfer was tied at -17 with Americas Lizette Salas heading up the 18th, but a remarkable putt saw her score a birdie, finishing with a round of -7, to land the title.

Shibuno, who started the year ranked outside the top 500 in the world, was competing in her first major golf tournament.

Woburn-based pro Charley Hull was a front runner in the opening two days, running at -8 with Salas and Shibuno for long periods on Friday before her form faded. Hull finished at -5 after a final round of +4, while fellow Brit Bronte Law carded +6 in the final round and finished at -3.

Reigning champion Georgia Hall also stumbled during Saturday and Sunday, finishing her defence of the title alongside Law on -3.

Shibuno, known as the 'Smiling Cinderella' for her beaming demeanour while out on course, said she could barely contain her excitement after winning the Open.

She said: "I was more nervous on the front nine but I was OK on the back nine. I felt like I was going to cry on the 18th but the tears didn't come out."