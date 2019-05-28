Third straight defeat for Leighton Buzzard 2nds

Like the first team, Leighton Buzzard 2nds are still seeking their first win of the Cherwell League Division 5 season after a supreme batting performance from Bledlow Ridge.

Batting first, Leighton made a catastrophic start in losing opener James Raine, run out for a duck with the score on 0.

Mark Burfoot

Wayne Tyas (26) helped steady the ship, but it was Mark Burfoot who would put Leighton into a great position.

His 70 was the top score of the innings, while there were vital cameos from Alfie Ruston and Austin Jones (25 not out) as Leighton posted a competitive looking 222. Michael Gillett was the pick of the bowlers for Bledlow, taking 3-29.

While it looked a strong total, Bledlow found something extra as they raced away with it.

Openers John Rolfe (27) and Hanzah Ahmed (75) put on 91 for the first wicket as Andy Smith took out Ahmed.

James Priest then removed Rolfe with the score reading 144-2.

The runs kept coming for the visitors, but while wickets fell, the rate was simply too high for Leighton to compete with.

Smith (2-52) and Alfie Ruston (2-40) would be the pick of Leighton’s bowlers, but Bledlow (226-6) were over the line with 15 overs and four wickets in hand.

In a carbon copy of the first team too, the 2nds have 24 points and sit in the bottom two, with a game against league leaders Shipton-under-Wychwood 2nds next week.