Inter-club action for Buzzards after covid claims league games

Leigh Draper and Callum Creber in the club friendly PICTURES BY STEVE DRAPER

Like many clubs across the country the was no competitive rugby for both Buzzard teams due to covid in the opposition camps.

Not to be deterred a number of players took part in a well contested inter-club fixture.

Players were mixed up creating two evenly matched teams. Even a few hardened supporters turned out for a festival of running rugby in the absence of contested scrums. At half-time the scores were almost even at 12 - 10 to one of the teams.

Dan Chalmers with the ball

Fortified at half-time with a small glass of port, the second half saw a lot of the game taking place between the 22 metre lines with three well worked tries coming from both sides and it ended 27-27.

Scorers: Tries – Leigh Draper (3), Tom Winch (2), Felix Fiske, Owen Forsythe, Will Batchelor, Mike Robert, Dan Chalmers. Conversions – Mike Robert, Owen Forsythe.

Rugby returns to Wright’s Meadow on January 8 with the first XV taking on Chingford in the league and the second XV away to Sharnbrook & Colworth in a league game.

If you are interested in playing rugby training takes place at 7pm every Tuesday and Thursday and touch rugby every Wednesday at 7pm for senior men’s.