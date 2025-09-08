Runners and charity win at Leighton Fun Runners 10k

Runners on the start line rareing to go

A sunny Sunday morning in Leighton Buzzard was the perfect setting for the annual Leighton Fun Runners 10k race.

This year's event took place on Sunday 7th September and saw 295 entrants line up for the highly anticipated 10k race. The event kicked off at 9am sharp with a route around the parks and scenic areas of the town. First across the line was Thomas North from Leighton Buzzard Athletics Club who came home first in 37.11. Helen Gibbs of Shenley Striders won the women's category in 40.50. Prizes were also awarded to Ed Spencer, Gregg Taylor, Carl Dalkin, James Major, Natasha Michael, Katie Phillips, Amy Farnfield, Jim "The Legend" Buttleman, Jane Simons, Michaela Collwell, Geraldine Turner and Richard Evans.

The event was made possible thanks to all the sponsors, Bulmor Forklifts, Austin & Carnley Solicitors, Everyone Active and SD Carpentry and all the amazing volunteers from Leighton Fun runners and the Rotary Club who marshalled the course in their typical boisterous style and baked more than enough cakes to feed the tired and hungry runners at the finish.

Race Directors Dan & Vicky Green were relieved that the event went off without any problems and was a great success, possibly the best race yet with over £4000 being raised for their Club charity this year, which is Beat SCAD, an organisation dedicated to raising awareness and supporting those affected by Spontaneous Coronary Artery Dissection.

Dan also wanted to thank the local community for their support in the event and apologise for any inconvenience that may have been caused to drivers or locals.

If anyone is interested in joining Leighton Fun Runners then please check out the website or come along to Leighton Buzzard cricket club on Tuesday nights at 7.15pm