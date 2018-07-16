Title race remains at boiling point for Brickhill

The battle at the top of Cherwell League Division 1 remains as tight as ever as Great Brickhill beat Cumnor by one wicket to remain within touching distance of leaders Oxford Downs.

The sides are set to play each other in the middle of August - a game which could settle the destination of the Division 1 trophy.

Great Brickhill vs Cumnor

But in the mean time, both sides remain in winning form. Oxford Downs were eight wicket winners over Tiddington, while Great Brickhill held up their end of the bargain, albeit in much closer circumstances.

Cumnor made a solid start at the Horsepond with Michael Rose (46) and Alex Hodder-Williams (30) putting on 64 for the opening wicket, with Asif Khan taking out Hodder-Williams.

Joseph Dale (29) helped the visitors to 113 before a glut of wickets fell in quick succession.

From 113-2, Cumnor were soon 161-8 as Arjun Jhala ran riot in the lower order on his way to figures of 5-50 as Cumnor closed on 232-9.

The reply got off to a solid start, with Mark Nelson (29) and Jilesh Pattni (31) making a good start as Brickhill reached 91-2.

But they slumped to 108-6 as Alex Davis (4-29) make headway for the visitors.

But Doug Aris and Jhala united at the crease to get things back on course for the home side.

Aris’ patient 44 was vital, while Jhala smashed a rapid 78 from 65 balls as the pair put on 106 to put victory back on the table for Great Brickhill.

Despite Aris falling, Brickhill had enough in the remaining order as Jhala kept hold of his wicket to get them over the line (236-9).

Next week, Brickhill take on Twyford away.

A poor batting performance for Great Brickhill 2nds saw them slip to ninth in Division 5 after losing to Minster Lovell.

Drew Burrows’ 43 was the sole highlight of the batting for Great Brickhill as they were bowled out for 114 - a total they struggled to defend as Lovell reached 117-4 to ease to victory.

They are well clear of near-by Cublington who sit at the bottom of the table after losing by nine wickets to Great & Little Tew.

Skittled for just 68 runs, Cublington were never able to defend their total (72-1).