Title rivals gain the upper hand over Eaton Bray

Eaton Bray lost ground to their Four Counties Division 1 title rivals on Saturday after they went down by four wickets to Milton Keynes.

While Josh Peacock top-scored for the visitors with 73, Eaton Bray could only mustre 188-8 from their 40 overs as Joe Fairbrother took 4-30 for MK.

In response, opener Nimesh Chavda fired a rapid 71 from 78 balls to put the home side on the front foot, and despite three wickets apiece from Andrew Norris and Robert Oakes, it wasn’t enough as MK (189-6) cruised home inside 32 overs.

It means MK leap Eaton Bray into third spot, while Bray are now 40 points adrift of leaders North Crawley.

Eggington Foresters’ recovery in Division 2 took another step forward on Saturday as they thrashed Neweport Pagnell by 58 runs.

A decent show with the bat saw Eggington reach 235-7, with Sohail Arif top-scoring with 41. Husnain Khan and Waseem Yaseen then took three each to reduce Newport for 177 as Eggington climb to sixth in the table.

Division 3 leaders Ivinghoe & Pitstone (113-1) made light work of Whitchurch (110) to maintain their lead over Cranfield University (94-2) who similarly thrashed Stoke Hammond (90).

Tim Collins’ 79 helped Soulbury Village (223-8) beat Sharnbrook (224-6) while Milton Bryan (211-6) beat Buckland & Aston Clinton (208-7).