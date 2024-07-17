Caught on CCTV: Thug who robbed eight people at knife-point in a single day put behind bars
Footage shows Seye Djli, 24, creeping up to a man who was walking through a park late at night. The terrified victim was chased by Djli who threatened him with a knife before the man threw him his phone. Another person is also seen sprinting away from the scene as Djli casually walks away (click on the video above).
The serial robber stole five mobile phones, a bank card and a knife by threatening victims with a blade. Djli was caught just 24 hours later after several victims tracked their phones which led police to Bede Park, in Leicester. Officers found Djli in the park and when they searched him they discovered five mobile phones, a bank card and a knife. Cops searched his home in Cambridge Street in the city, where they discovered two more stolen phones.
Djli admitted six counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery and two counts of possession of a bladed weapon. On Friday he was jailed for four years at Leicester Crown Court.
PC Austin Bruce, of Leicestershire Police, said afterwards: “These incidents were extremely terrifying for the victims, most of whom were approached while they were alone and in the early hours of the morning. Djli threatened them with a knife and demanded property, in six of those eight incidents he was successful in stealing property. Cases like this reinforce our commitment to tackling those who cause the most harm in our communities.”
