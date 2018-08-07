10 things coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to a few of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard

1 FILM

Adrift, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, August 7 and 10

Starring Shailene Woodley and Sam Claflin, Adrift is based on the inspiring true story of two free spirits whose chance encounter leads them first to love, and then to the adventure of a lifetime, unwittingly sailing directly into one of the most catastrophic hurricanes in recorded history.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 MOVIE

Mary Shelley, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, August 8 and 16

Mary Shelley tells the story of Mary Wollstonecraft Godwin - author of one of the world’s most famous Gothic novels Frankenstein - and her fiery, tempestuous relationship with renowned romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley. The pair are two outsiders bound together by a natural chemistry and progressive ideas that are beyond the boundaries of their time.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

3 CINEMA

Despicable Me 3, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, August 9

Gru meets his long-lost charming, cheerful, and more successful twin brother Dru who wants to team up with him for one last criminal heist.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Stage Experience, Little Shop of Horrors, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 9-11

A cast of local performers aged 10 to 25 will get their time to shine on the stunning Milton Keynes Theatre stage supported by a dedicated team ensuring the production is of the highest standard. With a live professional orchestra, fabulous costumes and makeup.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes/

5 MUSIC

Deaf Shepherd, The Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, August 10

The three piece pop and rock outfit from St Albans will be making a return to the venue with this free gig.They perform timeless pop classics and many other less obvious ones, from the 60’s through to the present day.

01525 374611

6 CONCERT

Concert in the Park, Rushmere Country Park, August 11

Band The Razz, The Zeroes, Kobold, Inlak’esh will be performing at this event designed for the entire family. Razz is a professional female singing group who cover a wide range of popular hits. The Zeroes are a latino punk band performing rock covers while Kobold will perform a mix of original material and covers. Inlak’esh are a four piece instrumental acoustic band from Milton Keynes. Tickets for the show cost between £8 and £12. The gates will be open from 4pm with the live music starting from 5pm.

www.greensandtrust.org/Event/concert-in-the-park-2018

7 MUSIC

Alibi, Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, August 11

Expect to hear melodic rock and pop some soul and a bit of reggae from this female led four piece band. Entrance to the event is free.

01525 374350

8 FILM

Swimming with Men, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, August 11 and 17

Rob Brydon stars as jaded accountant Eric, disillusioned with life, who finds unlikely solace in an all-male synchronised swimming team. Initially keeping their personal lives in the locker, the ramshackle squad and coach Susan slowly reveal their inner lives. As they embark on a journey to compete in the World Championships, will they sync or swim?

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

9 FAMILY

Summer Fayre, Rushmere Country Park, August 12

The big summer weekend of fundraising concludes with the annual Summer Fayre and fun dog show designed for all ages. There will be fun and games as well as free admission with arts, crafts, refreshments and a whole host of fun activities for all the family out on The Meadow. A £3 exit fee will apply.

www.greensandtrust.org/Event/summer-fayre-2018

10 MUSIC

The Heath Band, Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, Leighton Buzzard, August 12

The band will perform the free concert in the town centre from 3pm to 5pm.