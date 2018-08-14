10 things coming up in Leighton Buzzard

Here is a guide to some of the events taking place in and around Leighton Buzzard this week.

1 FAMILY

Don’t Get Locked In, Wing

This new fully immersive escape room experience based in Wing enables you and your team to work together and use your problem solving skills to solve puzzles, decipher codes and escape the room - all in 60 minutes. Set during World War Two, you and your team of fellow cryptologists have 60 minutes to solve the puzzles and find the secret plans to help end the war. Adults £20, seniors £18, children (under 16) £10.

www.dontgetlockedin.com

2 CINEMA

Thomas & Friends: Big World Big Adventures! The Movie, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, August 14

A racing car called Ace inspires Thomas to become the first engine to travel the world, so Thomas sets off on an adventure which takes him to five continents, across deserts, through jungles and over dangerous mountains. On his journey Thomas meets Nia, an engine who teaches him that everyone needs a little help from their friends.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

3 MOVIE

Minions, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, August 26

Minions Stuart, Kevin, and Bob are recruited by Scarlet Overkill, a supervillain who, alongside her inventor husband Herb, hatches a plot to take over the world.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

Whistle Down the Wind, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, August 16-18

This production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Jim Steinman’s epic musical follows the story of a poor farming family, who as Christmas approaches, are desperate to find something to hold onto and believe in. Dozens of youngsters from the local area including Leighton Buzzard will be performing in the cast.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

5 FAMILY

Pirate Pearl and the Big Blue Monster, Houghton Hall Park, Houghton Regis, August 18

Pirate Pearl lives with her crusty old crew, Barnacle the dog and Mr Puskins the cat. One day, Pearl finds a stowaway onboard ship. It’s a baby monster, but, if you feed a baby monster, it grows into a big clumsy monster. With songs, puppets and live music, this fantastic family show will have you singing along, dancing in the aisles and laughing till your sides split.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Suburbia, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, August 18

The four piece band return to The Wheatie for another fun filled night of mod/punk and ska classics. Tunes from The Jam, The Who, The Kinks, The Small Faces, The Clash, Stiff Little Fingers, The Undertones, The Specials, The Stranglers and many more.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Machines, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, August 18

The band will be playing classic rock in this free gig. Queen, Disturbed, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Rush, Metallica, Muse, Queens of the Stone Age, and The Who to name but a few.

01525 374350

8 SPORT

An Exhibition of Darts, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, August 18

Legends from the world of darts will be visiting this weekend. Appearing is Fallon Sherrock, a 22-year-old female winning tournaments across UK and Europe. Gary ‘Big Robbo’ Robson ranked 11th in British Darts Organisation will also be appearing as well as TV’s England captain Scotty ‘dog’ Mitchell. John Fowler will be calling the shots. Come on down, and don’t forget to bring your darts for your chance to take to the ‘oche’.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

9 MUSIC

Kidlington Concert Brass Band, Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, Leighton Buzzard, August 19

The band will perform the free concert in the town centre from 3pm to 5pm.

10 MUSIC

That’ll be the Day, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 19

This is a new-line-up of smash hits spanning the 50s, 60s, 70s and 80s, plus more comic sketches.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

