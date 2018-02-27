10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 THEATRE

Hedda Gabler, Milton Keynes Theatre, February 27-March 3

Just married. Bored already. Hedda longs to be free… Hedda and Tesman have just returned from their honeymoon and the relationship is already in trouble. Trapped but determined, Hedda tries to control those around her, only to see her own world unravel. Lizzy Watts stars in the show.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 THEATRE

This is Elvis, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, February 27-March 3

It’s 1968 – the major musical event of the year is the first live TV special for Elvis Presley in what would come to be known as The ’68 Comeback Special. Drawing phenomenal ratings, this event re-establishes Elvis as the major entertainment star of the decade, and twelve months later Elvis stars at the International Hotel in Vegas, performing live for the first time in seven years, and securing his place in history as the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

3 THEATRE

The Winter’s Tale, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, February 28

Shakespeare’s tale of love and loss becomes compelling dance drama in Christopher Wheeldon’s ballet adaptation, with music by Joby Talbot. This screened live from the Royal Opera House.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

4 PYSCHIC

Tony Stockwell, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 1

Psychic Tony attempts to contact the dead.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

5 CINEMA

The Post, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 2

Meryl Streep stars as Kate Graham, the first female newspaper publisher in the US and Tom Hanks is the editor Ben Bradlee. Together they took on the US government to publish The Pentagon Papers, documents revealing a US Military cover up over Vietnam spanning four presidencies.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Alchemy, Brooklands Club, Leighton Buzzard, March 2

The modern day seven piece covers band will be performing at the opening night of Oxjam. Entrance is £5.

7 MUSIC

Last Resort, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, March 2

A five piece band playing a fusion of soul, R&B and classics with re-arrangements from great artists such as Stevie Wonder, Sam & Dave, James Morrison, Joe Cocker, Otis Redding, Santana, Curtis Mayfield, Seal and many others.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

8 COMEDY

Barnstomers comedy night, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 3

Resident compere Kevin Precious returns to introduce more stand-up comedians. This month, he plays host to no nonsense Northern lass Debra-Jane Appleby and English-speaking Romanian comic Radu Isac. There will be one further act to be announced. Tickets are £10 in advance or £12 on the door.

www.leightobuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Scary Canary, Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, March 3

From AC/DC to ZZ Top via Erasure and the Darkness, Scary Canary bring you an exciting performance to make your evening go with a bang. This five piece ensemble of accomplished musicians provide a range of well known energetic covers that will have the audience on the dance floor all night.

www.thescarycanary.com

10 MUSIC

Dizzie, The Black Lion, Leighton Buzzard, March 3

Leighton Buzzard acoustic duo, comprising of Damian and Lizzie with Damian on guitar/ukelele/backing vocals, and Lizzie on vocals/ukelele/guitar. Many of the songs also incorporate drum tracks for a greater variety of sound/rock steady beat...and coz it’s cheaper and quieter than a drummer. The set is primarily modern, but with enough classics in there, and with plenty of variety, to appeal to all tastes.