10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in Leighton Buzzard and the surrounding area this week.

1 OPERA

Carmen, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 6

Bizet’s classic French opera stars Anna Goryachova in Barrie Kosky’s intense production. The young soldier Don José intends to marry Micaëla, a girl from his home village. But when he meets the sensual and fiercely independent Carmen, he sacrifices everything to be with her.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Fat Friends The Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 6-10

Join the infamous group of TV’s most loveable characters as they are put through their Zumba paces at their local branch of Super Slimmers by the lovelorn Lauren, while Kelly fantasises about fitting into the wedding dress of her dreams. Packed full of hope, humour, love and weight loss, this new stage show reunites our favourite foodie friends and sell-out audiences are loving it,

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 THEATRE

Son of a Preacher Man, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, March 6-10

Welcome to the Preacher Man, the swinging Soho joint where the kids used to dance the night away and dared to dream of love, while the legendary owner, The Preacher Man himself, dispensed advice to cure the loneliest of hearts… until now.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

4 CINEMA

The Greatest Showman, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 7

Inspired by the imagination of P.T. Barnum comes an original musical extravaganza telling of the birth of showbusiness and the world’s greatest travelling entertainer. Hugh Jackman stars as P.T. Barnum.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

5 FILM

All the Money in the World, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 7

This is the moving true story of Gail Harris’ battle to save her son. When the boy is kidnapped by the mob his famously rich grandfather, the original J Paul Getty, refuses to pay. Gail joins forces with Fletcher Chase to change Getty’s mind before its too late.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 COMEDY

Ellie Taylor, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, March 8

Following a sell-out Edinburgh Festival season and autumn tour, the star of BBC’s Live at the Apollo, Mock the Week and The John Bishop Show discusses whether or not she should breed.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

7MUSIC

The Reformers, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard,

March 9

Formed from three popular Milton Keynes bands, The Reformers brings you an eclectic mix of in-yer-face rock, punk, glam and even some 80s’ pop with hits from four decades and plenty of fab clothes.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

8 FILM

Early Man, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 10

Dug and Hognob try to unite their tribe to take on Lord Nooth from the Bronze Age city and try to save their home. In inimitable Aardman style the eccentric human characters mix with wonderful creature creations to provide fun for all the family. This is the latest film by Wallace and Gromit director, Nick Park.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Dynamite Chicken, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, March 10

Dynamite Chicken is a four-piece powerhouse band who will be performing rock covers. They cover the likes of The Fratellis, Iron Maiden and The Darkness.

01525 374350

10 MUSIC

Joe Brown, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 11

The man by himself, uncut, solo, uncensored... an audience with Just Joe will see him talk about his early days, growing up in a pub in London’s East End, discovering Skiffle, becoming a rock ‘n’ Roll pioneer and touring with the likes of Eddie Cochran, Billy Fury and Gene Vincent before headlining shows with The Beatles as opening act.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

