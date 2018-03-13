10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard this coming week

1 COMEDY

Leighton Buzzard Comedy, Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company, March 14

Up and coming circuit comedians perform in the town’s very own brewery. Doors open at 7pm with performances from 8pm. Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door. Nigel Lovell, Oh Stanfast, Rebecca How and Ben Clover.

www.brewerycomedy.com/leighton-buzzard

2 FILM

Walk With Me, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 14

Benedict Cumberbatch narrates this film about Zen Buddhist monks who have given up their possessions to live and learn in a mindful way with the world-famous Thich Nhát Hanh. Given unprecedented access and filmed over three years it follows the community both in their monastery in Rural France as well as on the road in the US.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

3 DANCE

Rambert, Aylesbuey Waterside Theatre, March 15-17

It tells stories of love and compassion, as death – in the form of the iconic “ghost dancers” – interrupts the daily lives of a series of ordinary people. Created as a response to political oppression in South America, it uses imagery from the Day of the Dead and bewitching traditional music to create a moving, intensely human work.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

4 FILM

Journey’s End, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 15

Saul Dibb directs this British adaptation of the 1928 play by R. C. Sherriff. The film portrays the claustrophobia of the trenches to life while the characters await their fate. Sam Claflin, Asa Butterfield, Paul Bettany, Toby Jones are in the cast.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

5 FILM

Downsizing, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 16

With the world’s population becoming a massive drain on the Earth’s resources, Norwegian scientists discover a way to shrink humans down to a smaller size. When Paul (Matt Damon) and Audrey (Kristen Wiig) realise how far their money can go when they’re only five inches tall, they sign up for the ‘Downsizing’ process.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Tom Hicks, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 17

The gifted young pianist Tom Hicks made a great impression on his previous visit in a chamber group two years ago. He will play work by Janacek, Haydn, Debussy and Prokofiev in tyhe penultimate concert of the season by Leighton Buzzard Music Club.

www.lbmusic.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Union Gap, Royal British Legion, Heath and Reach, March 17

The band has worked extensively to put together a repertoire of classic songs from the ‘60s and ‘70s, which they perform either in the original form or in their own unique style including hits Young Girl and Lady Willpower support for the evening comes from Dave Grant formerly of hit band Paper Lace.

01525 237923/ 01525 237655

8 MUSIC

Lexy McGill, The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach, March 17

Lexy McGill is a versatile female solo singer. She is described as a soulful voice with a slight gravel. Lexy counts Etta James, Dusty Springfield, Aretha Franklin, Amy Winehouse among her influences.

www.theheathinn.com

9 MUSIC

Choir of Clare College, Stowe School Chapel, Stowe House, March 17

With conductor Graham Ross the choir are bringing a breath-taking programme that explores

the theme of peace across the centuries. Including works from the UK, Estonia, France and Iceland.

www.artsatstowe.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Strangers on a Train, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, March 19-24

A fateful encounter takes place between two men in the dining carriage of a train crossing America. Guy is the successful businessman with a nagging jealousy; Charles is the cold, calculating chancer with a dark secret. A daring and dangerous plan develops from this casual conversation setting in motion a chain of events that will change the two men’s lives forever.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

