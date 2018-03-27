10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 THEATRE

Bernstein Centenary, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 27

This show is being screened live to the venue fron the Royal Opera House and sees the Royal Ballet celebrating the centenary of Leonard Bernstein. He was one of the first classical composers in America to achieve both popular and critical acclaim.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

Peppa Pig’s Adventure, Milton Keynes Theatre, March 28-29

Join Peppa as she gets ready to go on an exciting camping trip to the woods with her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep and Gerald Giraffe. With lunch-boxes packed and Daddy Pig driving the bus, Peppa and friends are excited about their outdoor adventure, full of games, laughter and live music.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 CINEMA

The Phantom Thread, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, March 29

Set in the glamour of 1950’s post-war London, dressmaker Reynolds Woodcock (Daniel Day-Lewis) and his sister are at the centre of British fashion. Women come and go through Woodcock’s life, providing the confirmed bachelor with inspiration and companionship, until he comes across a young, strong-willed woman, Alma (Vicky Krieps), who soon becomes a fixture in his life as his muse and lover.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Eastfield, Infinite Wisdom and The Bighead, The Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard , March 30, 31 and April 2

The train punk band Eastfield return to the venue on Friday night. They have been performing for more than two decades. Infinite Wisdom will play music inspired by the likes of Pink Floyd, Queen, Rush, Led Zeppelin, Muse and Genesis on Saturday night. On Easter Monday, the Northampton based reggae and ska band The Bighead. The Northampton based band return after a gap of several years. Music starts at 9.30pm on Friday and Saturday and 3pm on Easter Monday.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

5 FAMILY

Easter Eye Spy Trail, Rushmere Country Park, March 30-April 2

This Easter weekend we are delighted to offer the Easter Eye Spy Trail over the four days - explore the park, find the Rushmere chicks, answer the questions on the trail sheet and return it to the Herons’ Hatch to claim your reward.

www.greensandtrust.org/Event/easter-eye-spy-trail

6 COMEDY

La Voix’s One Night Only, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, March 30

the larger-than-life star of Britain’s Got Talent, wowed the judges with her amazing vocals before hitting the big screen starring in the Ab Fab Movie with her dear friends Edina and Patsy. The star who has appeared in the last two pantomimes at the venue will be back with a show just for the adults.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

7 MUSIC

Race with the Devil, Royal British Legion, Heath and Reach, March 31

The four piece band will play old school rockabilly with a variety of styles. The evening also features top rock ‘n’ roll DJ Andy ‘The Tartan Ted.

8 FAMILY

Easter decorations workshop, Rushmere Country Park, March 31

Florist Helen Suich from Bits and Buds Ltd in Leighton Buzzard will be running three sessions of an Easter decoration workshop for adults and children here in the park’s Education Room on Easter Saturday.

www.greensandtrust.org/Event/easter-decoration-workshops

9 MUSIC

The Bluerays, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, March 31

The four piece band will be covering rock and r n b from the 1960s and 70s at the pub.

10 MUSIC

Carnaby Street, The Dukes, Heath & Reach, April 1

Leighton Buzzard band Carnaby Street will play 60’s and 70’s covers The band has been playing around the local area for more than 15 years. Visitors to the gig can expect to hear tracks by the like of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Searchers and The Kinks among many others.

www.carnaby-street.co.uk

