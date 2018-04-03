10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard

1 OPERA

Macbeth, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, April 4

Verdi’s opera inspired by Shakespeare’s tragedy is conducted by Antonio Pappano. The warrior Macbeth fights on the side of the King of Scotland – but when a coven of witches prophesy that he shall become king himself, a ruthless ambition drives Macbeth and his wife to horrific acts.

www.leightonbuzzard librarytheatre.co.uk

2 OPERA

Welsh National Opera, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 4-7

Welsh National Opera presents Italian operas from three of the greatest composers for its spring season in Milton Keynes. The season, entitled Rabble Rousers, will feature a new production of Verdi’s La forza del destino alongside revivals of Puccini’s Tosca and Mozart’s Don Giovanni. Tosca is performed on April 4 and 6, Don Giovanni is performed on April 5 with La forza del destino performed on April 7

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 FAMILY

Xplorer Challenge, Rushmere Country Park, April 5

Rushmere Country Park is once again hosting the popular Xplorer Challenge - fun for all the family, it’s free to attend (although £3 parking exit fee applies) just turn up - final admission at 12.45pm. The team will be outside the Visitor Centre. It starts at 11am.

www.greensandtrust.org/Event/xplorer-apr2018

4 MUSIC

The Informers/Sweet Revenge, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, April 6-7

The Informers are a passionate, hard working band with a reputation that precedes them. They deliver a great range of ska, rock, new romantic, new wave and punk covers from the 70s and 80s. They perform on Friday night. Sweet Revenge return on Saturday to provide a classic rock night with covers from great bands like Guns n Roses, Led Zeppelin, AC/DC and Metallica.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

5 FILM

I Tonya, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, April 6

This is a dark comedy retelling the true story of Tonya Harding and one of the biggest scandals in sport history. The talented ice skater was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition but is now remembered for the events where her ex-husband hired a man to attack Tonya’s rival, Nancy Kerrigan and the bungled attack ended her career.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 COMEDY

Barnstomers comedy night, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, April 7

Karen Bayley, Luke Kempner and Steve Best will be the comedians providing the laughs. Kevin Precious will compere the night.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

7 FAMILY

Bippo the clown, Cedars School, Leighton Buzzard, April 7-8

Expect the unexpected with one of the most popular clowns in the country as he presents this brand new show designed for all the family. Performances take place at 5pm each day.

the-greatest-sillyman-tour.myshopify.com

8 MUSIC

Paul Bacon, Royal British Legion, Heath and Reach, April 7

Fans of Sir Elton John are in for a treat when recent winner of 2017 National tribute music award Paul Bacon visits the Royal British Legion in Heath & Reach with his Ultimate Elton show. It also features comedian Ali James.

01525 237925

9 MUSIC

The James Bond Concert Spectacular, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, April 8

Bringing the music of James Bond in this concert, it will feature the songs Goldfinger, Diamonds Are Forever and Skyfall.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury

10 THEATRE

Hairspray, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 9-14

It’s Baltimore, 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams. Tracy’s TV audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way. Featuring the hit songs Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat, The Nicest Kids in Town and many more. Don’t miss this feel-good show that will have you smiling for days.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

