10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 THEATRE

Hairspray, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 10-14

It’s Baltimore, 1962 where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams. Tracy’s TV audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 THEATRE

Cilla the Musical, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, April 10-14

It tells the extraordinary story of the teenage girl from Liverpool whose teenage dreams of stardom lead to her becoming one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers of all time. It’s an introduction by a young John Lennon to music mogul Brian Epstein that changes Pricilla White’s life forever. By the age of just 25 she would be known as singer and TV Star Cilla Black.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

3 FILM

Open Air Cinema, Mentmore Memorial Park, Leighton Buzzard, April 11-12

The cult classic The Goonies will be shown on Wednesday while the following night, the much loved romantic musical Dirty Dancing can be seen at the park. Both of the screenings will be raising funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

www.pop-up-events.net/upcoming-events

4 COMEDY

Comedy at the Brewery, Leighton Buzzard, April 11

Up and coming circuit comedians perform in the town’s very own brewery. Doors open at 7pm with performances from 8pm. Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

www.brewerycomedy.com/leighton-buzzard

5 MUSIC

James Goff Big Band - with vocalist Jeannie Dee, Vandyke Upper School, Leighton Buzzard, April 11

The James Goff Big Band will be performing with Jeannie Dee at Vandyke Upper School supporting the Mayor’s Charities. Tickets are £12.

01525 631920 or Selections Hardware Store

6 THEATRE

The Opposite Sex, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, April 12-14

Disillusioned husband and wife, Mark & Vicky, have a very eventful dinner party with two mere acquaintances - or so they think. The pasts of Mark, Vicky, Judith & Eric come back to haunt them. As it starts to become clear what the common denominator between them is, the air becomes thick with insults, black eyes and broken china. This show is being staged by Leighton Buzzard Drama Group.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Lyin’ Toads and The Bleeding Hearts, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, April 13-14

On Friday Lyin’ Toads play at The Wheatsheaf for the first time. They are a three piece

covers band who perform numbers by Thin Lizzy, Tom Petty and Status Quo among others. On Saturday The Bleeding Hearts’ return to the Wheatie with their electric folk filled with plenty of musical emotion. They have supported The Darkness and The Levellers.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

8 MUSIC

The K’Antu Ensemble, St Barnabas Church, Linslade, April 14

The group has broadcast live on BBC Radio 3, and have won many musical awards. Their instruments comprise baroque violin ,recorders, baroque guitar, viola da gamba and percussion.

www.lbmusic.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Machines, Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, April 14

The three piece rock covers band will be playing songs by the likes of Queen, Disturbed, Stereophonics, Manic Street Preachers, Rush, Metallica, Muse, Queens of the Stone Age, and The Who.

01525 374350

10 THEATRE

Menopause the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 15

An all-singing, all-dancing comedy set in a department store, where four women with seemingly nothing in common, meet by chance and make fun of their woeful lives experiencing the change. They soon bond as they realise that the menopause is no longer the silent passage, but an unavoidable stage in every woman’s life. Cheryl Fergison and Maureen Nolan star

wwwatgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes