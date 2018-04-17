10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard
1 THEATRE
The Little Mermaid, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 17-21
When a young mermaid is finally allowed her first glimpse of life beyond the ocean, she is enthralled by what she sees. After falling desperately in love with a man, she will do anything she can to live as a human. This new ballet reimagines the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale. Choreographed by David Nixon, it has been produced by the Northern Ballet.
www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes
2 FAYRE
Spring Fayre, Salvation Army Hall, Lammas Walk, Leighton Buzzard, April 20
There will be a chance to enjoy tea, coffee, cakes and biscuits and pancakes. Stalls selling clothes and bric-a-brac will be available. It is all in aid of Leighton Linsalde Cancer Support Group and runs from 10.30am
3 MUSIC
Alison Carter, Rushmere Country Park, April 20
Following her previous sell-out performances at the Tree Tops Café, the velvety smooth tones of professional vocalist Alison Carter is back alongside renowned saxophonist Carl Rom.Food available from 6pm performance at 7.30pm – tickets £15 inc parking and glass wine/ juice.
www.greensandtrust.org/Event/jazz-and-blues-alison-carter
4 MUSIC
The 38s, The Sun, Leighton Buzzard, April 20
Hits from the 60s, 70s and early 80s for those that love the Mod, Punk, Ska and Soul scene will be performed by The 38s. They’ll cover the likes of Gloria Jones, Blondie, Elvis Costello, The Specials, Madness and many more.
5 MUSIC
The Fenny Stompers, The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach, April 20
This free concert runs from 8pm to 11pm and will be one for jazz fanatics.
6 CINEMA
Wonder Wheel, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, April 20
Ginny (Kate Winslet) is the wife of carousel operator Humpty (Jim Belushi) in 1950s Coney Island. Things perk up for Ginny when she meets handsome lifeguard Mickey (Justin Timberlake) who dreams of being a playwright. When Carolina (Juno Temple), Humpty’s estranged daughter, arrives to hide from gangsters, she also sets her sights on Mickey and things start to unravel.
www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk
7 MOVIE
The Mercy, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, April 21
Colin Firth stars as businessman and amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst who attempted to win the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1968. With his business facing ruin he thought the prize money could save him. After encountering early difficulties he abandoned the race but reported false positions and by December was being cheered around the world as likely winner.
www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk
8 MUSIC
SixtySomething, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, April 21
SixtySomething are a five-piece band capturing the sound of the Sixties featuring four seasoned musicians who have all played in other well-known bands/tributes plus a female vocalist performing Sixties female icons’s hits and adding backing vocals. The band also cover 60’s artists such as The Beachboys and The Monkees as well as The Beatles.
01525 374350
9 MUSIC
Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers, All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, April 20
The choral society welcomes four
international solo singing artists to this concert.Leading the soloists is soprano Philippa Hyde as well as Simon Ponsford, Gwilym Bowen and James Birchall (right).
www.lbfs.org.uk
10 THEATRE
The Play That Goes Wrong, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 23-28
This award winning comedy sees The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does. As the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue. This award winning comedy has been performed in the West End for four years.
www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes