10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard

1 THEATRE

The Little Mermaid, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 17-21

When a young mermaid is finally allowed her first glimpse of life beyond the ocean, she is enthralled by what she sees. After falling desperately in love with a man, she will do anything she can to live as a human. This new ballet reimagines the Hans Christian Andersen fairytale. Choreographed by David Nixon, it has been produced by the Northern Ballet.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 FAYRE

Spring Fayre, Salvation Army Hall, Lammas Walk, Leighton Buzzard, April 20

There will be a chance to enjoy tea, coffee, cakes and biscuits and pancakes. Stalls selling clothes and bric-a-brac will be available. It is all in aid of Leighton Linsalde Cancer Support Group and runs from 10.30am

3 MUSIC

Alison Carter, Rushmere Country Park, April 20

Following her previous sell-out performances at the Tree Tops Café, the velvety smooth tones of professional vocalist Alison Carter is back alongside renowned saxophonist Carl Rom.Food available from 6pm performance at 7.30pm – tickets £15 inc parking and glass wine/ juice.

www.greensandtrust.org/Event/jazz-and-blues-alison-carter

4 MUSIC

The 38s, The Sun, Leighton Buzzard, April 20

Hits from the 60s, 70s and early 80s for those that love the Mod, Punk, Ska and Soul scene will be performed by The 38s. They’ll cover the likes of Gloria Jones, Blondie, Elvis Costello, The Specials, Madness and many more.

5 MUSIC

The Fenny Stompers, The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach, April 20

This free concert runs from 8pm to 11pm and will be one for jazz fanatics.

6 CINEMA

Wonder Wheel, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, April 20

Ginny (Kate Winslet) is the wife of carousel operator Humpty (Jim Belushi) in 1950s Coney Island. Things perk up for Ginny when she meets handsome lifeguard Mickey (Justin Timberlake) who dreams of being a playwright. When Carolina (Juno Temple), Humpty’s estranged daughter, arrives to hide from gangsters, she also sets her sights on Mickey and things start to unravel.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

7 MOVIE

The Mercy, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, April 21

Colin Firth stars as businessman and amateur sailor Donald Crowhurst who attempted to win the Sunday Times Golden Globe Race in 1968. With his business facing ruin he thought the prize money could save him. After encountering early difficulties he abandoned the race but reported false positions and by December was being cheered around the world as likely winner.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

SixtySomething, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, April 21

SixtySomething are a five-piece band capturing the sound of the Sixties featuring four seasoned musicians who have all played in other well-known bands/tributes plus a female vocalist performing Sixties female icons’s hits and adding backing vocals. The band also cover 60’s artists such as The Beachboys and The Monkees as well as The Beatles.

01525 374350

9 MUSIC

Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers, All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, April 20

The choral society welcomes four

international solo singing artists to this concert.Leading the soloists is soprano Philippa Hyde as well as Simon Ponsford, Gwilym Bowen and James Birchall (right).

www.lbfs.org.uk

10 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 23-28

This award winning comedy sees The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does. As the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue. This award winning comedy has been performed in the West End for four years.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

