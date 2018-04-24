10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 THEATRE

The Play That Goes Wrong, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 24-28

This award winning comedy introduces The Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society, who are putting on a 1920s murder mystery, but as the title suggests, everything that can go wrong does. As the accident prone thesps battle on against all the odds to reach their final curtain call, hilarious results ensue.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 THEATRE

The Singular Exploits of Sherlock Holmes, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, April 26

Acclaimed actor Jonathan Goodwin plays the great sleuth in The Singular Exploits of Sherlock Holmes. The show features the great detective recounting highlights of his crime-busting career. It also includes autobiographical snippets concerning his life and times, the adversaries he has faced and mysteries he has solved.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

3 MUSIC

Isabelle and El Bronson, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, April 27-28

Isabelle return to the Wheatie on Friday night and are a six piece edgy pop/rock band who play a mixture of covers and a few original songs. It will be a hometown gig for the bandas they hail from Leighton Buzzard. El Bronson perform on Saturday and are a five piece high energy interactive band who will perform covers from the likes of Led Zepplin, Van Halen and Nickleback.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

4 MUSICAL

Me and My Girl, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, April 27-28

This show by Leighton Buzzard Youth Theatre is packed with sonds including Lambeth Walk and The Sun has got his Hat On. It tells the story of Bill Snibson, a rough diamond from Lambeth, who is revealed as the new Earl of Hareford. His newly discovered aristocratic relations are horrified, and bring him to Hareford Hall, where they attempt to educate Bill into the ways of the gentry and to separate him from his Cockney girlfriend, Sally. The result is chaos.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Soul’d to the Bone, The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach, April 27

The monthly soul night returns to the venue with guest DJs.

www.theheathinn.com

6 MUSIC

The PommyGranites, The Three Locks, Stoke Hammond, April 27

The group are a four piece rock band covering a wide range of material from the 60s to current day.

www.threelocksstokehammond.com

7 MUSIC

Roy Howat, St Barnabas Church, Linslade, April 28

This renowned concert pianist is giving a free concert of classical music at the church. He is doing the concert as a contribution to the organ fund of All Saints and will play music by Chopin, Debussy, Gershwin and Billy Mayerl. He has promised a family friendly programme and encourages families to attend - children will be especially catered for in the first half.

8 MUSIC

The Downtown Daddyo’s, Royal British Legion, Heath & Reach, April 28

The band fronted by Richie Lorriman formerly of The Firebirds perform songs from the 1950’s from memorable artists such as Jerry Lee Lewis, Little Richard, Ray Charles, Carl Perkins, Johnny Preston, Bobby Darin, Johnny Ray and Louis Prima to name a few. The evening also features top Rock ‘n’ roll DJ Andy The Tartan Ted and doors open 7.30pm.

01525 237923

9 MUSIC

Roadhouse, Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, April 28

The band will play a mix of classic American rock, country, country rock, southern Rock and old school rock’n’roll, seasoned with a sprinkling of blues and motown.

www.roadhousecountry.com

10 MUSIC

The Glenn Miller Orchestra, Milton Keynes Theatre, April 29

Experience the 40s as this big band transports the audience back to the songs that won us the war, The concert will include harmonies of the Moonlight Serenaders and the sublime vocals of Catherine Sykes and Mark Porter. Tickets cost from £22.90.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

