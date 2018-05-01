10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 FILM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 1

Months after her daughter’s murder and with no arrests forthcoming, Mildred Hayes takes it upon herself to ask questions of their chief of Police, William Willoughby. When a violent deputy gets involved things escalate rapidly.

2 THEATRE

Champions of Magic, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, May 1-2

The show returns to the UK with brand new illusions, huge special effects and more incredible magic. Each performance features ‘blink and you miss it’ disappearances, impossible teleportation across the theatre, impossible escapes and interactive magic.

3 THEATRE

The War of the Worlds, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 2

The critically-acclaimed Pantaloons invade the stage in this funny yet faithful new adaptation of the HG Wells classic. The troupe will use musical instruments, puppetry and, um, enthusiasm to recreate deadly heat-rays, giant fighting-machines, squidgy tentacled Martians and interplanetary warfare on an epic scale to life on the stage.

4 BALLET

Manon, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 3

Kenneth MacMillan’s powerful telling of Manon and Des Grieux’s tragic love is a masterpiece of modern ballet, set to music by Massenet. Manon’s brother Lescaut is offering her to the highest bidder when she meets Des Grieux and falls in love. They elope to Paris, but when Monsieur G.M. offers Manon a life of luxury as his mistress she can’t resist.

5 COMEDY

Grumpy Old Women, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, May 3

Fed up with flogging their guts out and always having to be in charge, the Grumpy Old Women have put their knobbly old feet up in glorious retirement, free at last to practise their extreme colouring-in, ukelele orchestra and novelty fudge-making.

6 MUSIC

Ashley Falls, Lazydog and Right Hand Drive, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard , May 4-7

Two bands will visit the venue for the first time on Friday and Saturday. Pop punk band Ashley Falls will play on the Friday night while seven piece band Lazydog will bring a mix of rock, funky soul and blues to the pub on Saturday night. There will also be music on Bank Holiday Monday when Right Hand Drive perform a mix of rock favourites and criminally forgotten gems.

7 THEATRE

Danny Baker, Good Time Charlie’s Back, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 4

After going out on tour last time, Danny Baker vowed that he wouldn’t go out on the road again telling stories of his life. So here he is, going out on tour again, and this return to Milton Keynes Theatre will cover various events from the broadcaster’s life.

8 MUSIC

Heath Band, All Saints Church, May 5

The band will be playing a varied arrangement of music from popular to concert pieces. This will include the popular theme from Wallace and Gromit. Tickets cost between £5 and £7.

9 COMEDY

Barnstomers Comedy Night, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 5

Simon Clayton, Chris Kehoe and Anthony King will perform at the monthly comedy night held at the Lake Street venue. Kevin Precious will once again be the compere and is only suitable for over 18s.

10 MUSIC

Free Electric Band, Leighton Buzzard, May 5

The covers band will perform classic rock, blues, rhythm & blues and rock ‘n’ roll. Members of the band have performed with Lulu, Sir Paul McCartney, Shakin’ Stevens and Meat Loaf.

