10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard this week.

1 THEATRE

Macbeth, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 8

Returning home from battle, the victorious Macbeth meets three witches on the heath. Driven by their disturbing prophecies, he sets out on the path to murder. Doctor Who’s Christopher Eccleston and Niamh Cusack star in this RSC screening.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 COMEDY

Brewery Comedy, Leighton Buzzard Brewing Co, May 9

Up and coming circuit comedians perform in the town’s very own brewery Tickets cost in £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

www.brewerycomedy.com/leighton-buzzard

3 CINEMA

My Generation, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 9

British film icon Michael Caine narrates and stars in ‘My Generation’, the vivid and inspiring story of his personal journey through 1960s London. Based on personal accounts and stunning archive footage this feature-length documentary film sees Caine travel back in time to talk to The Beatles, Twiggy, David Bailey, Mary Quant, The Rolling Stones, David Hockney and other star names.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Johnny Cash Roadshow. Milton Keynes Theatre, May 10

The show takes the audience from the 1950’s right up to 2002 and all the stops in between. All the greatest hits are included, Ring of Fire, Walk the Line as well as the Johnny and June duets Jackson and Help Me Make It Through The Night.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

5 MUSIC

Back Forty Beer Co and Popscene, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, May 11-12

Friday sees the inaugural visit of Back Forty Beer Co to The Wheatsheaf. This six piece band play US West Coast music with a little bit of Modern Country thrown in for good measure. The

covers band Popscene to the Wheatie. The band aims to capture the spitit of Cool

Britannia, playing all the great Britpop and Indie sounds from the 90s and beyond. Music starts at 9.30pm each night and entrance toeach event is free.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Rayguns Look Real Enough, Leighton Buzzard Brewery, May 11

One of the most unique double acts in the UK, combining high quality musicality and insane mash ups to deliver an unrivalled entertainment experience which brings together cabaret, comedy and rock n roll. Food provided by a local catering cpmpany will also be served at the event with doors opening at 6.30pm.

www.wegottickets.com/event/436002

7 FAMILY

Magic Dave and Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre, Leightin Buzzard Library Theatre, May 12

Magic Dave, returns for an afternoon of magic and music alongside Leighton Buzzard Children’s Theatre. Money raised at this event will be donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

One Night with Elvisand the Dagnall Community Choir, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 12

Elvis is back by popular demand, rocking for Macmillan. An evening of great music with the One Night with Elvis Band, talented local musicians led by vocalist Eugene O’Hara. Ably supported by the Dagnall Community Choir performing well loved show songs. This gig will raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

9 COMEDY

Ed Byrne, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, May 12

Is life that bad or have we good reason to complain about it? Are we filled with righteous anger at a world gone wrong or are we all just a bunch of whiny little brats? In short, are we spoiled? Come and watch as Ed Byrne, pictured above, takes this question and handles it in a show packed with comedy.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre

10 MUSIC

Alison Carter, The Heath Inn, Heath and Reach, May 13

The velvety smooth tones of Alison Carter can be heard at this free gig taking place at the venue from 1pm to 3pm.

www.theheathinn.com

