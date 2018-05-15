10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around the area this week.

1THEATRE

Summer Holiday, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 15-19

This Summer Holiday adventure, which is full of fun, laughter, hit songs, and of course romance, as along the way they meet and travel around Europe with a girl band and a young American pop star who is running away from home.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 THEATRE

Monogamy, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, May 15-19

A new comedy, starring Janie Dee as television cook Caroline Mortimer. Monogamy means sharing your life with one person, but what if you share your kitchen with 5.6 million people? Caroline Mortimer, the nation’s favourite TV cook, has it all - a sparkling career, a big house in Highgate, a (golf-) loving husband, smart kids and the best kitchen money can buy. But Caroline must face the looming collision of living a private life in the public eye and what happens when the cameras turn off and the truth comes out?

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

3 THEATRE

Happy Jack, The Little Theatre, Dunstable, until May 19

A comical and touching play about the 60-year marriage of a couple in West Yorkshire is taking to the stage, courtesy of Dunstable Rep. Happy Jack is written by the celebrated playwright, John Godber, and is inspired by his own grandparents and their relationship through good times and bad.

www.littletheatre.org.uk

4 THEATRE

The Comedy of Errors, TADS Theatre, Conger Lane, Toddington, until May 19

The intimate atmosphere at the TADS Theatre is just right to bring the Bard’s famous words alive. This early play is full of action and energy and mistaken identities.

www.tadstheatre.org

5 MOVIE

Finding Your Feet, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 16

When Sandra discovers her husband is having an affair with her best friend she seeks refuge in London with her estranged, older sister Bif. She meets her friends and the defiant and energetic third-agers start to show Sandra that retirement is in fact only the beginning.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 SCREENING

Dambusters at 75, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 17

Relive the Royal Air Force’s most daring operation of the Second World War, 75 years to the day, with a gala screening of the newly restored classic British film.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

7 MUSIC

The Last Resort and Dynamite Chicken, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, May 18-19

The Last Resort return to the venue on the Friday night with a mix of rock, soul and classic blues. Dynamite Chicken can be seen on Saturday with a variety of songs with a mix of lighter and heavier tracks. Both gigs start at 9.30pm

www.thewheatie.co.uk

8 FILM

Isle of Dogs, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 18

Due to an outbreak of canine flu, all the dogs in Japan have been quarantined on an island previously used as landfill. Now known as the Isle of Dogs we follow Chief, Rex, Boss, Duke and King, who’s lives are changed when 12 year old Atari Kobayashi ventures to the island to search for his dog, Spots.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

The Case of the Frightened Lady, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 21 to 26

When Inspector Tanner is called in to investigate a ruthless murder at Mark’s Priory, the grand ancestral home of the Lebanon family, he quickly discovers that nothing is quite as it seems. The household is controlled by the family physician, the footmen behave more like guests than servants and the secretary Isla is afraid for her life.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

10 THEATRE

Menopause The Musical, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, May 21

This hysterical show packed full of one-liners about night sweats, hot flushes and memory loss is backed by an instantly recognisable soundtrack of innuendo-laden versions of 60s, 70s and 80s pop classics.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

