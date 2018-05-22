10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard this week.

1 FILM

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 22

Months after her daughter’s murder, and with no arrests forthcoming, Mildred Hayes takes it upon herself to ask questions of their chief of Police, William Willoughby. When a violent deputy gets involved things escalate rapidly.

2 COMEDY

David Baddiel, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, May 23

This is a show about memory, ageing, infidelity, dysfunctional relatives, moral policing on social media, golf and gay cats. This is a massively disrespectful celebration of the lives of David Baddiel’s late sex-mad mother, Sarah, and dementia-ridden father, Colin.

3 MUSIC

Crazy Dog/Ramshackle, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, May 25-26

On Friday night, ‘Crazy Dog’ bring a stompingly good night of classic rock covers to The Wheatsheaf. They return after a successful gig on New Year’s Eve. Ramshackle will return on Saturday with a mix of ska,

reggae and soul mix. Music starts at 9.30pm.

4 MOVIE

Journeyman, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 25

As boxing champion, Matty Burton approaches the end of his career so he wants to make his money and get out of the game, securing a home and future with his wife and baby daughter. When he collapses on his living room floor, the real fight begins. Suffering from memory loss and with his personality altered, Matty must begin to piece his life back together as his world disintegrates.

5 FESTIVAL

Mentmore Arts Festival, Mentmore Church and Village Hall, May 26-28

There will be more than 60 artists including painters, photographers, jewellers and ceramicists. Firm favourites will be exhibiting along with new contributors.

6 OUTDOORS

Greensand Country Festival, Greensand Ridge, May 26-June 3

Taking place across the landscape, the festival will include a number of exciting events, activities, talks, exhibitions and competitions, including guided walks, have-a-go wilderness crafts, family wildlife activities, open air theatre performances and 4x4 adventure challenges.

7 MUSIC

Richie & the Rockets, Royal British Legion, Heath & Reach, May 26

Formed by members of other top bands in early 2017, this band has received excellent reviews and are consequently fully booked for this year and 2019 is looking likewise. The evening also features top Rock ‘n’ roll DJ ‘The Tartan Ted. Doors open at 7.30pm.

8 MUSIC

Deaf Shephard & The 38s,

The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, May 26-27

Deaf Shephard are a rock and pop covers band playing tunes from the ‘60s through to the present day. They perform on Saturday while The 38s play hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s and early ‘80s for those that love the mod, punk, ska and soul scene.

9 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

Teletubbies Live, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, May 26-27

The Teletubbies’ first ever theatre show created especially for little ones is here. Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-noo and the Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them.

10 THEATRE

Legally Blonde, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 28-June 2

Elle Woods loves to be pampered and is passionate about pink. When she is dumped by her boyfriend for a more serious girlfriend she puts down the credit cards and picks up the books and heads to Harvard Law School.

