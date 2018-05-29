10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Leighton Buzzard this week.

1 OUTDOORS

Greensand Country Festival, Greensand Ridge, May 29-June 3

Taking place across the landscape, the festival will include a number of exciting events, activities, talks, exhibitions and competitions, including guided walks, have-a-go wilderness crafts, family wildlife activities, open air theatre performances and 4x4 adventure challenges.

www.greensandcountry.com

2 THEATRE

Legally Blonde, Milton Keynes Theatre, May 29-June 2

Elle Woods loves to be pampered and is passionate about pink. When she is dumped by her boyfriend for a more serious girlfriend she puts down the credit cards and picks up the books, and heads to Harvard Law School.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 MOVIE

A Wrinkle in Time, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, May 31

Three peculiar beings send Meg, her brother, and her friend on a quest into space in order to find their scientist father, who went missing after discovering a new planet. Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and Chris Pine star.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Broken Lamps and StoneGarden, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, June 1-2

Lwighton Buzzard band Broken Lamps will perform their bland of indie rock on Friday night. On Saturday the Grunge and Heavy Rock band ‘Stonegarden’ (formerly ‘The Riff’) return to The Wheatsheaf to follow up their January debut. The band, formed a couple of years ago, is comprised of several familiar figures from the local rock scene who combined together to

create this heavy rock and grunge sound. Music starts at about 9.30pm and admission is free.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

5 ENTERTAINMENT

Tony Stockwell, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 1

The popular star of TV’s Street Psychic, Psychic Private Eyes and Psychic Academy, Tony Stockwell, has a “long established credibility as one of the top intuitive Mediums and has shared the stage all round the world with international mediums such as Colin Fry, James Van Praagh and Lisa Williams.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 FOOD AND DRINK

Leighton Buzzard Railway Ale Trail, June 2-3

Organised this year with the help of the Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company, there will be a wide selection of beers and ciders at both ends of the line. Beer and cider will be served from around 1045 at both sites on both days with hourly trains between

the two, including extra-special evening trains on the Saturday until 1815, allowing for relaxed early

evening socialising. Hot food and soft drinks will be available.

www.buzzrail.co.uk/static/aletrail.html

7 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

Tidy Up, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 2

When it starts out ship-shape, there’s only one way for it to go… this dance-theatre show gets all messed up! As we wriggle our way through the muddle of life we often discover things anew. So why can’t tidiness be exciting for children or chaos joyful for parents? Who said there’s a ‘right way’ anyway?

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

8 COMEDY

Barnstomers, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 2

Nick Wilty, Jack Campbell and Paul Ricketts will be hoping to produce a barnstorming night of comedy accompanied by compere Kevin Precious.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

9 MUSIC

The Bluerays, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, June 2

The four piece covers band will perform songs by the likes of James Brown, Chuck Berry, The Byrds, Dave Edmunds, The Beatles, The Stones.

01525 374350

10 FOOD AND DRINK

Big Lunch Food Festival, Leighton Buzzard, June 3

The annual Big Lunch Food Festival takes place in the High Street with street food stalls, cookery demonstrations, activities, live music and more. Live entertainment and acts suitable for all ages can also be seen.

www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/town_events/big-lunch-food-festival/