10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 THEATRE

Matilda the Musical, Milton Keynes Theatre, June 5-30

The award winning musical produced by the RSC comes out on tour for the first time and visits Milton Keynes. The show features original songs by Tim Minchin, and is the story of an extraordinary little girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny.

The show is the winner of more than 85 international awards, including 16 for best musical.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes or box office 0844 871 7652

2FILM

Funny Cow, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 6

Maxine Peake gives a formidable performance as an aspiring female comedian standing up to a violent husband and the sexist Northern England club circuit. More a film about the power of laughter and how to transform pain into humour than a straight-up comedy.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

3 MOVIE

Finding Your Feet, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 6

When ‘Lady’ Sandra Abbott (Imelda Staunton) discovers that her husband (John Sessions) is having an affair with her best friend (Josie Lawrence) she seeks refuge in London with her estranged, older sister Bif (Celia Imrie). She meets her sister’s friends, Charlie (Timothy Spall) and Jackie (Joanna Lumley) and the defiant and energetic third-agers start to show Sandra that retirement is in fact only the beginning.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

4 COMEDY

Grumpy Old Women, Grove Theatre, Dunstable, June 7

Fed up with flogging their guts out and always having to be in charge, the Grumpy Old Women have put their knobbly old feet up in glorious retirement, free at last to practise their extreme colouring-in, ukelele orchestra and novelty fudge-making.

www.grovetheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Corsairs and Who’s Got The Dog, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, June 8-9

The Corsairs play list ranges from The Jam, The Coral, Wurzels to Fairground Attraction and maybe a

bit of Motorhead all performed with the bands fast energetic beat. They can be heard on Friday Who’s Got The Dog will perform on Saturday night with music from the 1960s through to the present day and aim to cater for most tastes with a mix of soul and motown.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

6 MUSIC

The ELO Experience, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, June 8

The ELO Experience are the world’s foremost tribute to The Electric Light Orchestra. With a sensational string section, a stunning light show and large screen projection to further enhance the experience, why not come along and enjoy this incredible show which accurately reproduces the songs and sounds and takes you on a magical musical journey through time.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

7 MUSIC

Edison Lighthouse, Royal British Legion, Heath and Reach, June 9

Chart topping band Edison Lighthouse present a night of nostalgia on Saturday. The band who topped the charts for five weeks in 1970 with ‘Love grows(Where my Rosemary goes) are still going strong and were recently voted best sixties band at Butlin’s 60’s festival.

01525 237923/ 01525 237655

8 THEATRE

The Dreamboys, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, June 9

If you’re looking for the very best girls night out in the UK, look no further than these incredible hunks. An action packed two-hour show from start to finish, these boys will literally have you begging for more.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

9 MUSIC

Corruption, Eaton Bray Village Hall, June 9

The six piece rock pop band will cover a variety of artists including The Who, ZZ Top and ABBA.

10 OUTDOORS

Adstock Open Gardens, June 9-10

There will be 16 gardens open, a musical beer garden, tractor rides to Adstock rchard, and croquet demonstrations and games. It runs from 2pm-6pm

