10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Leighton Buzzard

1 THEATRE

Matilda, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 30

The West End smash hit musical Matilda can be seen at Milton Keynes Theatre. It follows the same story of the book of the same name about a headstrong girl determined to make life better for herself. The show is the winner of more than 85 international awards, including 16 for best musical.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 CINEMA

That Good Night, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 20

Ralph wants to reconcile with his son, Michael, and to ensure he doesn’t burden his young wife Anna. When the sinister ‘Visitor’, whose services Ralph has hired to provide a painless ending to his life, plays a devastating trick, Ralph ‘wakes up’ faces the potential life still holds for him. It is the one final film roles for the distinguished actor John Hurt before his death from cancer last year.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Padding Needed/Fret Heads, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, June 22-23

This four piece band Padding Needed have a reputation for having pillow fights at their gigs and specialise in comedy gigs. On Saturday there’s the first visit to The Wheatsheaf from ‘Fret Heads’. These are a five piece band with female vocals. Music starts about 9.30pm on both nights and admission is free.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

4 THEATRE

The Owl and the Pussycat, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 23

Join Owly-cat and fellow family members, Jumblie and Quangle Wangle Quee, in a story inspired by the nonsense world of Edward Lear. The spongetaneous trio travel to the dolomphious land where the bong tree grows, learning all about the creatures that live there and their curious habits. Will this meloobious family return together, will they always be a three?

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Juke, Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, June 23

Be prepared for a wide range of soul and blues covers as well as performing songs by the likes of The Beatles, Dr Feelgood and Bob Dylan.

01525 374350

6 MUSIC

The PommyGraintes, The Clay Pipe, Leighton Buzzard, June 23

The PommyGranites are a 4 piece Rock Band covering a wide range of material from the 60s to current day.

www.theclaypipepub.com/index

7 THEATRE

Seize the Day, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, June 23

Aylesbury Performing Arts Centre present an exciting two hours of dance and musical theatre. There will be performers of all ages at the event and something for everyone.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

8 OUTDOORS

Woburn Abbey Garden Show, June 23-24

BBC Gardeners’ World TV presenter Adam Frost and BBC Radio 4 Gardeners’ Question Time panellist Pippa Greenwood are headlining this year’s remastered Woburn Abbey Garden Show. The displays are complemented by an array of live entertainment, artisan foods, shopping, demonstrations, informative talks and gardening advice, tips and tours. Now in its ninth year, the ‘Gardeners’ Garden Show’ attracts around 5,000 visitors and has become an important diary date for gardening enthusiasts.

www.woburnabbey.co.uk/gardenshow

9 MUSIC

St Albans City Band, Parson’s Close Recreation Ground, June 24

The band will be performing this free concert from 3pm to 5pm.

10 FILM

Edie, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 26

To try and overcome a lifetime of bitterness and resentment, an older lady decides to climb a mountain in Scotland. Sheila Hancock stars in the title role. This Scottish film beautifully portrays the relationship between her and her younger guide Jonny, showing we can all learn and have bonds with people of any age. The beautiful Scottish scenery add to the wonderful way the film develops as we journey with Edie and her new found freedom.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

