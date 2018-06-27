10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 THEATRE

Matilda, Milton Keynes Theatre, until June 30

The final chance to see the show that has become both a West End and Broadway phenomenon. Based on the Roald Dahl book, it follows the bright and imaginative Matilda who looks to escape from the terrors that face her at both home and school.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

2 THEATRE

Mamma Mia! Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, June 26-30

Set on a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA. Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

3 THEATRE

Revolting Women, The Globe Inn, Linslade, June 28

Revolting Women tells the Suffrage story through the eyes of a less well-known Pankhurst, Sylvia, who fought for the vote alongside working women in the East End. Sylvia meets Lettie and they push together to parliament, to bend the ear of the cabinet. A story of absolute commitment or dangerous obsession? Entrance to the event held in the pub gardens is free, but a cash collection will be passed around following the performance.

www.mikron.org.uk

4 COMEDY

Comedy Club, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, June 29

The hottest comedy club in town brings you the finest comedians from the UK’s prestigious comedy circuit. Entrance is £11 or you can get a curry and ticket for £21.

www.atgtickets.com/venues/aylesbury-waterside-theatre/

5 MUSIC

Rockin’ the Joint, Royal British Legion, Heath & Reach, June 30

The band has appeared alongside some big names including the original Crickets, the Comets and Little Richard. They tackle the various styles that developed within the rock ‘n’ roll genre - from the US rockabilly style through R&B influenced harder edged material and the British beat. The evening also features top rock ‘n’ roll DJ Andy ‘The Tartan Ted’.

01525 237923

6 MUSIC

The Junkyard Dogs, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, June 30

Expect plenty of Stones and Feelgoods, along with some Quo, Doobie Bros and even some Johnny Cash from this four piece covers band from west London. They will perform hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

01525 374350

7 FILM

The Guernsey Literary & Potato Peel Pie Society, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, June 30

Based on the 2008 novel ‘The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society’, written by Mary Ann Shaffer and Annie Barrows. A writer forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey Island in the aftermath of World War Two when she decides to write a book about their experiences during the war. Starring Lily James and featuring Tom Courtenay and Penelope Wilton.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Restless Wilf, The Buckingham Arms, Linslade, June 30

Restless Wilf aim to entertain with lively covers of a wide range of well known rock, pop, reggae and ska numbers from the 50s through to the present day.

01525 374665

9 MUSIC

Chiltern Hills Brass, Oarson’s Close Recreation Ground, Leighton Buzzard, July 1

The band will be performing this free concert from 3pm to 5pm. It is the latest in a series of regular concerts which take place at the venue every Sunday with a number of brass and silver bands performing at the bandstand.

10 FAMILY

Don’t Get Locked In, Wing

This new fully immersive escape room experience based in Wing enables you and your team to work together and use your problem solving skills to solve puzzles, decipher codes and escape the room - all in 60 minutes. Set during World War Two, you and your team of fellow cryptologists have 60 minutes to solve the puzzles and find the secret plans to help end the war. Adults £20, seniors £18, children (under 16) £10.

www.dontgetlockedin.com

