10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 FILM

On Chesil Beach, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, July 3

1962 in England, a young couple find their idyllic romance colliding with issues of sexual freedom and societal pressure, leading to an awkward and fateful wedding night. Based on Ian McEwan’s novel of the same name, this film version stars Saorise Ronan who won over the world in Lady Bird. This is a screening designed for parents with children under the age age of two.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Love From A Stranger, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 3-7

Electric with suspense and with a shocking twist, this edge-of-your-seat, rarely seen thriller by Agatha Christie. A whirlwind romance with a handsome and charming stranger sweeps Cecily Harrington off her feet and she recklessly abandons her old life to settle in the remote and blissful surroundings of a country cottage. However, her newfound love is not all that he seems.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 THEATRE

Jersey Boys The Musical, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, July 3-14

Jersey Boys tells the true life story of four boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own unique sound, and sold 100 million records worldwide. Featuring hit after legendary hit including Beggin’, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, Big Girls Don’t Cry and many more

www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury

4 COMEDY

Brewery Comedy, Leighton Buzzard Brewing Co, July 4

Paul Merryck, Fred Ferenczi, Jo Coffey and Trev Tokabi will be performing at this month’s comedy club. Doors open at 7pm with performances from 8pm. Tickets are £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

www.brewerycomedy.com/leighton-buzzard

5 FILM

Nothing Like A Dame, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, July 4

Dames Eileen Atkins, Judi Dench, Joan Plowright and Maggie Smith have let the cameras in on a friendship that goes back more than half a century. The four acting greats discuss their careers and reminisce about their humble beginnings in the theatre.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

6 THEATRE

Blackadder Goes Forth, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, July 5-7 and July 12-14

Leighton Buzzard Drama Group perform three classic episodes from the sitcom. In Private Plane, Blackadder and his friends join the Air Corps, wrongly believing it will be less dangerous than being in the trenches. General Hospital sees the General asks Blackadder to find a spy in the hospital; one of the patients has a thick German accent and an interest in all things military. The final episode is Goodbyeee and sees Blackadder pretends that he’s insane to avoid certain death carrying out the General’s order for the “big push”.

www.lbdg.org.uk or www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

7 MUSIC

The Underdogs/Indifference, Wheatsheaf, Leighton Buzzard, July 6-7

The Underdogs hit the Wheatsheaf again on Friday night for an evening of classic rock, punk and blues covers. On Saturday, foive piece rock and pop covers band Indifference play at the Wheatie for the first time.

www.thewheatie.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Redhead, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard, July 7

The four piece band will present an eclectic mix of iconic dance tracks from the 70s to the present day.

01525 374350

9 MUSIC

Hitchin Band, Parson’s Close Reecreation Ground, July 8

This free concert takes place between 3pm and 5pm. The concerts will continue throughout the summer.

10 THEATRE

An Officer and a Gentleman, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 9-14

The world premiere of a new musical that will simply sweep you off your feet! Based on true events, An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical follows the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and is packed full of hits from the 1980s.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

