10 things to do in and around Leighton Buzzard

Here is our guide to some of the events taking place in and around Leighton Buzzard this week

1 CINEMA

Avengers: Infinity War, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, July 10

An unprecedented cinematic journey spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time. The Avengers and their Super Hero allies must be willing to sacrifice all in an attempt to defeat the powerful Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe.

www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

An Officer and a Gentleman, Milton Keynes Theatre, Until July 14

The world premiere of a new musical that will sweep you off your feet! Based on true events, An Officer and a Gentleman The Musical follows the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and is packed full of hits from the 1980s including Up Where We Belong.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

3 THEATRE

Jersey Boys The Musical, Aylesbury Waterside Theatre, Until July 14

Jersey Boys tells the true life story of four boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own unique sound, and sold 100 million records worldwide. Featuring hit after legendary hit including Beggin’, December 1963 (Oh What A Night), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, Big Girls Don’t Cry and many more

www.atgtickets.co.uk/aylesbury

4 THEATRE

Blackadder Goes Forth, Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, July 12-14

Leighton Buzzard Drama Group perform three classic episodes from the sitcom. In Private Plane, Blackadder and his friends join the Air Corps, wrongly believing it will be less dangerous than being in the trenches. General Hospital sees the general asking Blackadder to find a spy in the hospital; one of the patients has a thick German accent and an interest in all things military. The final episode is Goodbyeee and sees Blackadder pretend that he’s insane to avoid certain death carrying out the general’s order for the “big push”.

www.lbdg.org.uk or www.leightonbuzzardlibrarytheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Dynamite Chicken, The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard July 14

The band are a four piece powerhouse rock covers bringing performance to the venue.

01525 374350

6 MUSIC

Carnaby Street, The Hare Inn, Leighton Buzzard, July 14

The Leighton Buzzard band will perform covers from the 60’s and 70’s. The band have been playing for more than 15 years and has a large enthusiastic local following of loyal fans and supporters.There will also be a few tracks from the late 50s and also some glam rock from the 1970s.

www.carnaby-street.co.uk

7 FESTIVAL

BeaconLit 2018, Brookmead School, Ivinghoe, July 14

Best selling authors Mark Billingham and Carole Matthews will be among the authors appearing at this literary festival celebrating both books and writing. Tickets cost between £14.50 and £25.

www.beaconlit.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Vivo, Royal British Legion, Heath & Reach, July 14

The band have a reputation for great musicianship and have appeared on national television and radio. They were recently awarded the BESC Showcase Band Of The Year Award. They have a vast experience of virtually every popular musical genre ranging from jazz, folk, country, reggae, gospel, metal, rock, pop, funk, disco. They cover it all from Evergreens right up to modern day classics.

01525 237923

9 FAMILY

Annual Companion Dog Show, Linslade Recreation Ground, July 15

This show is to raise money for two local charities Dogs for Good and Hula Animal Rescue with a wide variety of categories.

01525 374531

10 THEATRE

Flashdance, Milton Keynes Theatre, July 16-21

It tells the inspiring story of Alex, a welder by day and ‘flashdancer’ by night, who dreams of going to the prestigious Shipley Dance Academy and becoming a professional dancer. When a romance complicates her ambitions, she harnesses it to drive her dream.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes